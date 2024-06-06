Rahul Gandhi Calls For JPC Probe Into 'Biggest Stock Market Scam,' Accuses PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leveled serious accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into what he described as the “biggest stock market scam.”

During a press conference, the former Congress President questioned the timing of statements made by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, about the stock market just before the election results were announced.

“For the first time, we observed that during the elections, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, and the Finance Minister commented on the stock market,” said Rahul Gandhi.

“PM Modi mentioned that the stock market was rising rapidly. The Union Home Minister said that on June 4, the stock market would be on the rise, and advised investing. The Finance Minister made a similar claim. Amit Shah encouraged buying shares before June 4. On May 19, PM Modi predicted the stock market would break records on June 4,” he noted.

These allegations from Rahul Gandhi came shortly after equity investors experienced a significant loss of Rs 31 lakh crore as markets plummeted, with the BSE Sensex dropping nearly 6 percent, coinciding with vote counting trends that indicated the BJP might not achieve an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi also mentioned that the BJP’s internal surveys projected 220 seats for them. “Intel agencies informed the government they would get 200-220 seats. The stock market hits record highs on June 3, and then crashes on June 4,” he claimed.

“Why did the PM and Union Home Minister offer specific investment advice to the five crore families investing in the stock market? Is it their role to provide such advice?” Gandhi questioned.

Additionally, Rahul Gandhi expressed curiosity about why both PM Modi and Amit Shah gave interviews to a news channel owned by a business group currently under SEBI investigation for stock manipulation. “Why were both interviews given to the same media outlet owned by the same business group under SEBI investigation?” he asked.

Gandhi firmly demanded a parliamentary investigation into the June 4 market crash, alleging that someone profited enormously from the signals given by the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders. “We demand a JPC into this. We believe this is a scam. Someone has made thousands of crores at the expense of Indian retail investors, and the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister hinted to buy. Therefore, we demand a joint parliamentary committee to investigate this,” Rahul Gandhi concluded.

