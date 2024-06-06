Hectic Parleys Ahead Of PM Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony

The largest democratic exercise has been concluded and the counting of votes has also been done. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 291 seats, while the Congress-led INDIA bloc won 234 seats. The Congress improved its performance, winning 99 seats compared to 52 in 2019. The BJP won 240 seats.

The political scenario in the country ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony has become very hectic with the several prominent faces and foreign dignitaries arriving in the capital in order to attend the ceremony. Find he live updates here:

18:30 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Delhi at 11 am on Saturday, 8th June and will return home at noon on June 10 after attending swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi, due to the change in oath-taking ceremony date: PM’s Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam

18:27 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparedness to deal with heatwaves and forest fires. Cabinet Secretary requested the Chief Secretaries to regularly review and monitor the short term, medium term and long-term measures to ramp up preparedness to deal with heat waves. He emphasized that efforts to maintain and augment sources of water supply should be stepped up and fire safety audits of all institutions be ensured regularly.

The Cabinet Secretary assured the States that Central Ministries/ Departments are closely engaging with them to ensure optimum preparedness and for implementing timely mitigation and response measures.

18:27 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan arrives at the residence of his brother & actor Chiranjeevi to celebrate victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

18:27 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu met President Droupdai Murmu. A copy of the Notification issued by the Election Commission of India, in terms of Section 73 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, containing the names of the Members elected to the House of the People following the General Elections to the 18th Lok Sabha, was submitted by them to the President: Rashtrapati Bhavan

18:21 PM · Jun 6, 2024

18:20 PM · Jun 6, 2024

BJP leader Piyush Goyal will hold a press conference on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of ‘the biggest market scam’ at 7:15 pm, today.

18:17 PM · Jun 6, 2024

The Election Commission of India has lifted the Model Code of Conduct after the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were declared.

18:14 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth have been invited to Indian PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony.

17:53 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, ” Now, it (result) is in front of everyone. Let the EVM rest till the next elections… It is a trustable thing which keeps on doing its work… As the results are out, Soon the MCC is going to end in 1 hour.”

17:50 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at Hindon airport, and heads to Delhi for the BJP meeting to be held tomorrow

17:37 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his Press conference, stated, “For the first time, we observed that during the elections, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, and the Finance Minister commented on the stock market. The Prime Minister remarked that the stock market is rising rapidly. The Union Home Minister said that on June 4, the stock market would be on the rise and encouraged everyone to invest. The Finance Minister made similar comments. Amit Shah urged people to buy shares before June 4, and on May 19, PM Modi predicted that the stock market would break records on June 4.”

17:23 PM · Jun 6, 2024

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweets, “Good to speak to Narendra Modi to take stock following the Indian elections. We agreed to continue discussions on strengthening our bilateral relations, including the FTA and we looked forward to the forthcoming G7 Summit where we will discuss our joint work on global issues.”

17:19 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the AICC office to hold a press conference. Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Supriya Shrinate & Pawan Khera were also present.

17:14 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis & BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule left for Delhi from Nagpur.

17:00 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu sign the Due Constitution Notification to be handed over to President Droupadi Murmui.

16:51PM · Jun 6, 2024

Newly elected MP of the 18th Lok Sabha Manoj Tiwari, collects ID card, and CGHS card from Parliament.

16:45PM · Jun 6, 2024

Newly elected MPs of the 18th Lok Sabha including former Bihar CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai and BJP leader Arun Govil, collect ID cards, and CGHS cards from Parliament.

16:40PM · Jun 6, 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived for the cabinet meeting, in Mumbai.

16:38PM · Jun 6, 2024

Newly elected MPs of the 18th Lok Sabha collect ID cards, and CGHS cards from Parliament.

16:37PM · Jun 6, 2024

In call with Macron, PM Modi reaffirms commitment to achieving ‘Horizon 2047’ roadmap

16:35PM · Jun 6, 2024

Overall 65.79 percent voter turnout recorded in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

16:31 PM · Jun 6, 2024

TDP MPs met party chief Chandrababu Naidu. Several MPs attended the Parliamentary Party meeting at Undavalli in person and other MPs participated in through video conferencing. In the meeting, it was decided that all the TDP MPs will attend the meeting of NDA partners tomorrow. The MPs will reach Delhi tonight. Chandrababu will also be going to Delhi tomorrow. Chandrababu will be sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM on 12th June.

16:22 PM · Jun 6, 2024

NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil says, “Exit polls have no point it is wrong data. Exit polls only to manipulate the stock market.”

16:19 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Biennial Election to the Legislative Council of Karnataka: 11 candidates win the elections unopposed.

15:56 PM · Jun 6, 2024

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar arrives at the party office to hold a meeting with NCP-SCP MLAs and newly elected MPs, in Mumbai.

15:18 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets newly elected MPs at Varsha bungalow

15:14 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Daggubati Purandeshwari arrives in Delhi ahead of the NDA MPs’ meeting tomorrow, 7th June.

15:03 PM · Jun 6, 2024

BJP winning candidate from Sundergarh Lok Sabha seat, Jual Oram leaves for Delhi to attend NDA MPs meeting to be held tomorrow. He says, “The (NDA MP’s) meeting will be held tomorrow around 10:00-10:30 AM. The parliamentary board will decide to make PM Narendra Modi Prime Minister for the third time…”

14:48 PM · Jun 6, 2024

PM Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony may take place on 9th June at 6 pm. It was earlier scheduled for 8th June, official confirmation on the final date is awaited: Sources

14:00 PM · Jun 6, 2024

NCP leaders’ meeting underway at Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar’s residence in Mumbai.

13:55 PM · Jun 6, 2024

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu chairs a meeting with MPs of his party at his residence in Vijayawada.

13:47 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves from the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda, in Delhi.

13:25 PM · Jun 6, 2024

BJP leader Ajay Bhatt, MP elected from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha seat, meets Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today at Uttarakhand Sadan, in Delhi During this, the Chief Minister congratulated and wished him for his victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

13:22 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi, today

13:20 PM · Jun 6, 2024

West Bengal LoP & BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari writes to the state Governor, mentions incidents of post-poll violence in the state and alleges TMC’s role in it. In the letter, Adhikari also requests the Governor to visit the affected areas in the state.

13:12 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tweets, “Great to speak with Narendra Modi today to congratulate him on his election victory. Australia and India are close friends, with strong strategic, economic and cultural ties. We look forward to growing our partnership in 2024 and beyond.”

13:00 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Awadhesh Prasad made history by defeating BJP’s two-time sitting MP Lallu Singh in the Faizabad constituency. His historic win from Ayodhya marks a major boost for the Samajwadi Party

12:53 PM · Jun 6, 2024

As per the sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on June 9. Earlier, the ceremony was scheduled to take place on June 8. PM Modi resigned on Wednesday and submitted his letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

12:25 PM · Jun 6, 2024

NCP chief Ajit Pawar holds meeting with party leaders following Lok Sabha election results

12:10 PM · Jun 6, 2024

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders arrive at the residence of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

11:56 AM · Jun 6, 2024

President Biden congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his victory in India’s General Elections. During their conversation, they discussed the upcoming visit of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to New Delhi and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the US-India strategic partnership.

11:41 AM · Jun 6, 2024

Sources suggest that a crucial BJP meeting is likely to take place today at the residence of BJP President JP Nadda. Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and BL Santosh are also expected to be in attendance.

11:38 AM · Jun 6, 2024

Maharashtra: NCP-SCP workers celebrate in Pune as they await the arrival of party MP Supriya Sule to the city.

11:30 AM · Jun 6, 2024

Uttar Pradesh CM & BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Delhi today evening to attend the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting tomorrow. UP Deputy CMs and UP BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary will also be in Delhi at the same time. A meeting is expected to be held regarding UP Lok Sabha results before tomorrow’s BJP parliamentary meeting.

11:25 AM · Jun 6, 2024

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav arrives at the party office in Delhi.

11:24 AM · Jun 6, 2024

AAP MP Raghav Chadha leaves from the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

11:14 AM · Jun 6, 2024

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav leaves from his residence in Delhi

10:52 AM · Jun 6, 2024

AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. AAP MP Sanjay Singh is also present here.

10:48 AM · Jun 6, 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to establish its first-ever government in Odisha, having secured 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly. This marks the end of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik’s 24-year tenure in the state. The BJD won 51 seats, the Congress secured 14 seats, the CPI(M) won one seat, and Independents claimed three seats. In the 2019 assembly elections, Patnaik’s party had won a commanding 113 seats.

10:48 AM · Jun 6, 2024

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, and Sri Lanka’s President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, will be among the distinguished foreign dignitaries attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as India’s Prime Minister for a historic third consecutive term.

