Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for omitting key issues like “inflation” and “unemployment” from its recently unveiled election manifesto.

Following the release of the BJP’s manifesto, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the absence of these crucial words, accusing the party of ignoring pressing concerns that affect people’s lives. “The BJP’s manifesto and Narendra Modi’s speeches are missing two essential words – inflation and unemployment. The BJP seems unwilling to address these critical issues,” Gandhi commented.

भाजपा के मेनिफेस्टो और नरेंद्र मोदी के भाषण से दो शब्द गायब हैं – महंगाई और बेरोज़गारी। लोगों के जीवन से जुड़े सबसे अहम मुद्दों पर भाजपा चर्चा तक नहीं करना चाहती। INDIA का प्लान बिलकुल स्पष्ट है – 30 लाख पदों पर भर्ती और हर शिक्षित युवा को 1 लाख की पक्की नौकरी। युवा इस बार… pic.twitter.com/l9KTrrVWbO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2024

Expressing confidence in the INDIA bloc’s electoral prospects, Rahul Gandhi outlined their clear plan focusing on job creation. “INDIA’s agenda is straightforward – recruiting for 30 lakh positions and guaranteeing a permanent job worth Rs 1 lakh to every educated youth. This time, the youth will not be deceived by Modi’s promises; they will support Congress and usher in an ’employment revolution’ in the country,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress spokesperson SRS Ibrahim criticized the BJP’s manifesto, labelling it as “Samvidhan Badlo Patra” or a “Constitution-changing document.” Ibrahim accused the BJP of attempting to alter the Constitution through their manifesto, particularly highlighting the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative.

“On Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, the BJP’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal aims to dismantle the Constitution. The BJP’s manifesto appears designed to undermine the Constitution, suggesting that a BJP-led government would impose a dictatorship,” Ibrahim stated.

The BJP’s manifesto, titled “Modi ki Guarantee,” was unveiled on Sunday, focusing on development, women’s welfare, and a roadmap for a “Viksit Bharat” or “developed India.” The manifesto also introduced plans for a ‘One Nation One Election’ and a “single electoral roll,” aiming to position India as the world’s third-largest economy and a global manufacturing hub.

The manifesto committee, led by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, deliberated on its contents after extensive campaigns to solicit public feedback before the release of the ‘Sankalp Patra.’

With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled from April 19 to June 1, 2024, to elect 543 representatives, approximately 970 million eligible voters out of India’s total population of 1.44 billion are set to participate. The general election will coincide with legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim, along with by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states.