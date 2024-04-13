Rahul Gandhi Visits Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to Mark Baisakhi Celebrations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the national capital to pay his respects on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi expressed his warm wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi, Bihu, and Mahabisuba Sankranti, extending his hopes for love, harmony, and good health to everyone. Baisakhi holds significant importance as it marks the harvest festival and the formation of the Khalsa Panth, symbolizing unity, strength, and devotion.

Sending heartfelt wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Bihu and Mahabisuba Sankranti. May this festive season bring love, harmony, and good health to all your lives. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings to the Sikh community on Baisakhi and visited a Gurudwara in the Naka Hindola area of Lucknow. Reflecting on the significance of the day, he highlighted the establishment of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699, emphasizing its role in safeguarding the nation and religion.

Chief Minister Adityanath praised the global prominence of the Khalsa Panth and expressed pride in its contributions. He further acknowledged the sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh, which continue to inspire and resonate with people across the world.