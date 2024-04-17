“Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav Criticize BJP Over Electoral Bonds, Predict Limited Seats”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have launched scathing attacks on the BJP government, accusing it of harboring corruption through the use of electoral bonds. During a joint press conference in Ghaziabad, Rahul Gandhi condemned the lack of transparency surrounding the BJP’s acceptance of funds through electoral bonds, labeling it as “the biggest extortion scheme in the world.”

Addressing questions about the BJP’s projected performance in the upcoming elections, Rahul Gandhi refrained from making seat predictions but asserted that the BJP would not secure more than 150 seats. Citing improving reports from various states, he expressed confidence in the opposition’s prospects in the electoral battle.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: On the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says “I do not do prediction of seats. 15-20 days ago I was thinking BJP would win around 180 seats but now I think they will get 150 seats. We are getting reports from every state that we are… pic.twitter.com/tAK4QRwAGl — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

Regarding his potential candidacy from Amethi, Rahul clarified that the decision rests with the party, acknowledging the historic significance of Amethi as a Congress stronghold until his defeat in 2019 by BJP’s Smriti Irani.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, “A few days ago, the Prime Minister gave a very long interview to ANI. It was scripted, but it was a flop show. The Prime Minister tried to explain electoral bonds in it. The Prime Minister says that the system… pic.twitter.com/Wy1LGDSHwN — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

Rahul Gandhi highlighted the ideological battle in the upcoming elections, accusing the BJP of attempting to dismantle the Constitution. He positioned the Congress party as defenders of constitutional values, contrasting it with the alleged anti-Constitution stance of the BJP and RSS.

These remarks from Rahul Gandhi came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the significance of the Constitution in preserving India’s diversity and enabling socio-economic progress. Rahul criticized PM Modi for purportedly favoring “big billionaires” and implementing policies detrimental to employment generation, such as demonetization and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says “…’Electoral bond ne inka band baja diya…BJP sabhi bhrashtachiroya ka godaam ban gayi’…They are not only taking corrupts (in their party) but also keeping the money earned by the corrupts…” pic.twitter.com/SYmcDHiW6b — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

Discussing the Congress’s manifesto for the elections, Rahul Gandhi outlined initiatives aimed at bolstering employment opportunities, including the proposal for a “right to apprenticeship” for graduates and diploma holders in Uttar Pradesh. He also pledged measures to combat paper leaks through legislative action.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress and Samajwadi Party have formed an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. While the Congress is contesting 17 seats, the Samajwadi Party and its allies are vying for the remaining 63 seats in the state, which holds significant electoral sway with its 80 parliamentary constituencies.