Rahul Gandhi’s Silence Speaks Louder Defeat After Haryana Election Results

On October 8, the Congress found itself on the other end of the political spectrum. The party suffered a significant defeat in Haryana, failing to leverage the BJP’s 10-year anti-incumbency factor. Despite some initial hope, Congress could not build on its earlier success. The situation was no better in Jammu, where the party faced another setback. Although Congress is poised to form a coalition government with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, the losses in Haryana cast a shadow over the party’s momentum.

What was notable this time was the absence of Rahul Gandhi from public discourse. Unlike in June, neither he nor his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who holds the position of Congress General Secretary, addressed the defeat. There were no public statements or tweets regarding the disappointing outcome in Haryana.

Press Conference

In their stead, prominent Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera took to the media, expressing dissatisfaction with how the Election Commission handled the vote count in Haryana. Ramesh raised concerns about delays in updating election results on the Election Commission’s website. These comments came after the BJP surged ahead in the vote count, ultimately winning 48 seats, leaving Congress with just 37.

During a press briefing, Ramesh hinted at possible EVM manipulation and questioned the “inordinate and unacceptable delay” in updating election trends. He even submitted a formal complaint to the Election Commission. However, the Election Commission firmly dismissed these allegations.

In response, the BJP accused Congress of making excuses for their loss. The party, in high spirits after securing victory, mocked Congress for its alleged premature celebrations. They pointed out Rahul Gandhi’s earlier comments, such as his mention of “jalebi” during his Haryana campaign, and used them to underline the Congress’s perceived overconfidence.

Amid the fallout, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to social media, acknowledging the setback. He described the Haryana results as “unexpected” and assured that the party would assess the situation thoroughly by consulting grassroots workers and reviewing all the facts before providing a detailed response.

Gandhi’s Silence

Rahul Gandhi’s silence on the October 8 defeat contrasts sharply with his active response to Congress’s earlier success in June. After the Congress-led INDIA bloc’s surprising win of 234 seats, Gandhi had quickly addressed the public, commending voters in Uttar Pradesh for delivering a blow to the BJP. He lauded their role in protecting the Constitution and took the opportunity to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for “capturing institutions.”

While the BJP had originally hoped to secure 400 seats, it fell short, obtaining only 240 seats—32 short of a majority. This result boosted Rahul Gandhi’s public visibility and offered the Congress an opportunity to project strength.

The differing approaches to these two pivotal moments highlight the fluctuating fortunes of the Congress party in recent times. Rahul Gandhi’s contrasting silence and public engagement reflect the broader challenges the party faces as it grapples with both successes and setbacks on its political journey.

