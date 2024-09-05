Rajasthan Tragedy: Kota Student Dies By Suicide

A student preparing for a medical entrance exam was found hanging inside his rented apartment in Kota, Rajasthan, on Thursday, according to police reports.

A student preparing for a medical entrance exam was found hanging inside his rented apartment in Kota, Rajasthan, on Thursday, according to police reports.

Incident Details

The deceased has been identified as Parshuram, a resident of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He had recently arrived in Kota, just a week ago, to prepare for the medical entrance exam.

Discovery of the Body

On Wednesday night, Parshuram was discovered hanging from the ceiling by the owner of his rented accommodation. Jawahar Lal, an ASI with Jawahar Nagar Police, reported, “Prima facie, it appears that the student died by suicide. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and we are further investigating the incident to ascertain the exact reason behind this extreme step.”

Allegations and Investigation

The deceased’s father has raised serious allegations against the coaching institute. The police are looking into these allegations as part of their investigation.

