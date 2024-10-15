Red Alert For Chennai: Low-Pressure Area Forms In Southern Bay Of Bengal

With the weather forecast indicating potentially severe conditions, Chennai is taking all necessary precautions to ensure public safety and minimize disruption during the anticipated heavy rains. (Read more below)

A low-pressure area has formed in the southern Bay of Bengal, prompting significant weather warnings for Chennai and surrounding regions. Expected to move towards northern Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry over the next two days, the system is set to bring moderate to heavy rainfall across the area for the next three to four days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai on October 15 and a red alert for October 16, predicting heavy rain in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and surrounding districts. Notably, certain areas in the delta region may experience very heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours. Fishermen are urged to stay off the sea due to anticipated strong winds of 35-45 km/h.

Oct 15th 10 am update: Rain clouds moving towards #Chennai coast. Scattered spell is observed now over the city. Meanwhile low pressure area is getting consolidated and convection is building around the centre #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/OJNbZUxeqv — Chennai Weather-Raja Ramasamy (@chennaiweather) October 15, 2024

In response to the forecast, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has advised IT companies to allow employees to work from home from October 14 to 17, while schools and colleges in four districts will remain closed on Tuesday. Additionally, the food department has been tasked with ensuring a steady supply of essentials during the expected deluge, with Aavin milk ensuring adequate milk availability.

District collectors have been put on high alert to manage preparations and any necessary rescue operations. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) are on standby, ready to assist in emergencies. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has been instructed to maintain a surplus power supply and address any outages promptly.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanithi Stalin emphasized the state’s preparedness, stating, “We are prepared in all ways for the North East Monsoon. The CM has held a review meeting with top officials. Let’s wait and see; it’s a natural occurrence beyond our control.”

With the weather forecast indicating potentially severe conditions, Chennai is taking all necessary precautions to ensure public safety and minimize disruption during the anticipated heavy rains.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Man Beaten To Death In Road Rage Incident