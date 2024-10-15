Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Mumbai Man Beaten To Death In Road Rage Incident

Police have confirmed that they recovered a stone believed to have been used in the attack. The accused are currently in custody, with further investigations underway to ensure justice for Akash. (Read more below)

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Mumbai Man Beaten To Death In Road Rage Incident

In a tragic incident in Mumbai’s Malad (East), a 27-year-old man, Akash Dattatray Mayin, was brutally beaten to death by a mob in front of his family. The shocking event occurred during a confrontation over overtaking on Saturday.

According to reports, Akash was riding a two-wheeler with his wife when an auto driver, Avinash Kadam, made a sharp maneuver and overtook them. This led to a heated argument that quickly escalated into violence as other auto drivers joined the fray.

Disturbing footage from the incident shows Akash being attacked while his mother desperately tried to protect him. His father also suffered injuries during the altercation. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Akash succumbed to his injuries.

Mumbai Police have registered a case against Kadam and others based on a complaint from Akash’s wife. Following the incident, police utilized CCTV footage to apprehend nine suspects, including Kadam. The arrested individuals have been charged under various offenses, including murder.

Police have confirmed that they recovered a stone believed to have been used in the attack. The accused are currently in custody, with further investigations underway to ensure justice for Akash.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Thanks Piyush Goyal for Banning Pocket Lighter Imports

Filed under

Akash Dattatray Mayin Mumbai Road Rage Incident
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Bollywood On Alert After Murder Of Baba Siddique

Bollywood On Alert After Murder Of Baba Siddique

Red Alert For Chennai: Low-Pressure Area Forms In Southern Bay Of Bengal

Red Alert For Chennai: Low-Pressure Area Forms In Southern Bay Of Bengal

Australia’s Pace Attack Under Scrutiny Amid Changes

Australia’s Pace Attack Under Scrutiny Amid Changes

Jagmeet Singh Calls For Accountability Amid Rising Tensions With India

Jagmeet Singh Calls For Accountability Amid Rising Tensions With India

Germany Secures 1-0 Victory Over The Netherlands In Nations League

Germany Secures 1-0 Victory Over The Netherlands In Nations League

Entertainment

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

“Women Are Getting More Independent, And That’s What Matters”: Esha Gupta At NewsX ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’

“Women Are Getting More Independent, And That’s What Matters”: Esha Gupta At NewsX ‘We Women

Krishna Shroff On Championing MMA Along With Her Fitness Career | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Krishna Shroff On Championing MMA Along With Her Fitness Career | We Women Want Festival

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox