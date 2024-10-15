Mumbai Man Beaten To Death In Road Rage Incident

Police have confirmed that they recovered a stone believed to have been used in the attack. The accused are currently in custody, with further investigations underway to ensure justice for Akash. (Read more below)

In a tragic incident in Mumbai’s Malad (East), a 27-year-old man, Akash Dattatray Mayin, was brutally beaten to death by a mob in front of his family. The shocking event occurred during a confrontation over overtaking on Saturday.

According to reports, Akash was riding a two-wheeler with his wife when an auto driver, Avinash Kadam, made a sharp maneuver and overtook them. This led to a heated argument that quickly escalated into violence as other auto drivers joined the fray.

Horrific incident in Malad, #Mumbai : an MNS worker was lynched by a mob of auto drivers and hawkers. His parents were injured, and tragically, his pregnant wife suffered a miscarriage. This violence is deeply disturbing and must be condemned. #malad @RajThackeray #AkashMaine pic.twitter.com/F0HFuME8nt — Sonu Kanojia (@NNsonukanojia) October 14, 2024

Disturbing footage from the incident shows Akash being attacked while his mother desperately tried to protect him. His father also suffered injuries during the altercation. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Akash succumbed to his injuries.

Mumbai Police have registered a case against Kadam and others based on a complaint from Akash’s wife. Following the incident, police utilized CCTV footage to apprehend nine suspects, including Kadam. The arrested individuals have been charged under various offenses, including murder.

Police have confirmed that they recovered a stone believed to have been used in the attack. The accused are currently in custody, with further investigations underway to ensure justice for Akash.

