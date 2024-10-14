Role Of Education In Empowering The Next Generation Of Women Leaders, Insights From Prominent Womem Panelists | We Women Want Festival And Awards

The We Women Want Festival and Awards, organized by NewsX, emerged as a vibrant platform celebrating women’s empowerment and achievements across various fields. The event brought together an inspiring panel of accomplished women who shared their insights, experiences, and visions for a more equitable future.

Hosted by the dynamic NewsX Editor Devika Chopra, the panel featured influential figures such as Nalini Singh Rajput, Headmistress of RSJMS; Anuradha Das Mathur, Dean of The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women; and Nishi Mishra, Principal of Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior. Each panelist contributed unique perspectives on the evolving conversations surrounding young girls and boys in educational settings.

Evolving Conversations with Young Girls

Nalini Singh Rajput expressed her deep connection with young girls, emphasizing her commitment to their happiness and development. “I engage with them in every possible way to make them joyful and enthusiastic learners,” she stated. Her passion for nurturing young minds highlights the transformative role educators can play in shaping the aspirations of future generations.

Anuradha Das Mathur noted a significant shift in discussions around young girls over the past decade. “In the last 10-15 years, conversations have changed dramatically. Young girls are now encouraged to dream big and prioritize their ambitions without putting themselves last,” she said. This cultural shift has empowered girls to pursue their aspirations actively and assertively.

Echoing these sentiments, Nishi Mishra remarked, “The conversations we have with young girls must evolve as the world does. It’s crucial to light the torch of knowledge and pass it on.” Her commitment to fostering an environment where young girls feel empowered to voice their dreams is vital for creating a supportive community.

Engaging with Young Boys

The discussion also extended to interactions with young boys, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in conversations about empowerment. Nalini Singh stressed that education plays a pivotal role in shaping young boys’ perspectives. “It all comes down to schooling and education. The boys and teachers in our schools are crucial in making a difference,” she asserted.

Nishi Mishra highlighted the need for comprehensive education, including discussions on menstrual hygiene, which traditionally have been sidelined. “We try to include sessions on menstrual hygiene with boys as well,” she explained. This approach promotes understanding and respect, breaking down stigmas associated with women’s health issues.

Anuradha Das Mathur underscored the importance of balancing responsibilities between genders. “Patriarchy is damaging not just for women but for men as well. It’s vital that both men and women recognize their roles as partners in creating a more equitable society,” she emphasized.

Financial Independence and Workforce Participation

Mathur also addressed the critical issue of financial independence for women. “Women need to understand the importance of being financially independent,” she urged. Despite being more educated, urban women often face significant barriers to employment. She pointed out, “The participation of urban women in the workforce is still quite low, which poses a considerable challenge.”

This observation raises essential questions about societal structures and expectations that hinder women’s professional growth, even as they achieve educational milestones.

A Call to Action

The We Women Want Festival and Awards not only celebrated achievements but also served as a call to action. The discussions highlighted the need for continued dialogue and proactive measures to ensure that both girls and boys are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to navigate a changing world.

The We Women Want Festival and Awards exemplified the power of collaboration and dialogue in driving change. By focusing on the empowerment of young women and fostering understanding among young men, the festival paved the way for a more equitable and prosperous future for all.

