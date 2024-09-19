Samsung Workers’ Strike In Tamil Nadu Enters 11th Day, CITU Demands Government Intervention

Approximately 1,500 workers at Samsung Electronics' plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, have been on strike for 11 days, seeking better wages, recognition of their newly formed labor union, and improved working conditions.

Approximately 1,500 workers at Samsung Electronics’ plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, have been on strike for 11 days, seeking better wages, recognition of their newly formed labor union, and improved working conditions. The protest, which has led to significant production disruptions, marks one of the largest strikes the South Korean technology giant has faced in recent years.

The workers, primarily represented by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), gather daily near the factory, which employs nearly 2,000 people and produces home appliances contributing significantly to Samsung’s annual $12 billion revenue in India. Their demands center around the recognition of the Samsung India Labour Welfare Union (SILWU), which they believe is crucial for negotiating fair wages and reasonable working hours with management.

CITU State President A. Soundararajan emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “We have written to the labour department to recognize the Samsung India workers’ union. It has been 90 days since we submitted our application, yet there has been no response. According to the law, this should have been addressed within 45 days,” told to PTI. He called for the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and facilitate a resolution.

In response to the ongoing unrest, Tamil Nadu’s Labour Welfare Minister C.V. Ganesan affirmed, “We will fulfill the demands of the workers.” Meanwhile, Samsung India maintains that the welfare of its employees is a top priority. A spokesperson stated, “We actively engage with our workers to address any grievances and comply with all laws and regulations.”

Despite this, the workers have resolved to continue their strike indefinitely until their key demands are met. These include:

Union Recognition : Acknowledgment of their newly formed labor union, the Samsung India Labour Welfare Union (SILWU). Wage Increase : A 50% wage hike over the next three years. Improved Working Conditions : Addressing the high-pressure work environment, where employees are reportedly required to complete tasks, such as assembling refrigerators and washing machines, within 10 to 15 seconds, and work continuously for four to five hours.

The striking workers have described their working conditions as intensely pressured, claiming they are required to assemble products like refrigerators and washing machines within 10 to 15 seconds and work continuously for four to five hours.

Recently, police detained around 104 workers for participating in a protest march without permission; they were released later in the day. Despite this setback, the workers remain resolute in their commitment to the strike.

As Samsung navigates this significant labor unrest, the situation underscores the challenges facing major corporations in India as they strive to balance production demands with employee welfare, particularly in an era when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting India as an attractive destination for global manufacturing investment.

ALSO READ: Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: First Phase Sees 58.85% Voter Turnout, Highest in 35 Years