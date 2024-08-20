Sanjay Roy’s Mother Speaks Out, Claims Her Son Is Wrongly Accused In The Kolkata Rape And Murder Case | NewsX Exclusive

In an emotional interview with NewsX correspondent Bryan, the mother of Sanjay Roy, the man accused of rape and murder, passionately defended her son, insisting that he has been wrongly framed. Her words reflect the deep pain and confusion she feels as her family faces this grave situation.

A Mother’s Hope

When asked what she demands for her son, Roy’s mother expressed her concern and hope for his well-being rather than demanding justice. She said, “I don’t demand anything; I just hope my son is fine. My daughters did not look after me, but my son was the one caring for me. Even you are a son, and if I stay hungry, a son will feel bad.”

Belief in His Innocence

Roy’s mother strongly believes in her son’s innocence. “I believe him to be innocent, and what should I say? All women have already spoken. What can I say? I am also a woman, a widow housewife,” she remarked, highlighting her own struggles and the challenge of speaking out against widespread accusations.

In Bengali, she added, “Aami jani tomader kono khoti na hoye, good boy kono khoti na hoye,” meaning, “I hope that no harm comes to you, and no harm comes to my good boy.”

A Dutiful Brother

When asked about her son’s character, she pointed to the responsibility he bore as a brother. “How does a brother with four sisters behave? Only he knows how he should act,” she said, emphasizing the pressure and expectations placed on him within the family.

Educational Background

Roy’s mother recounted his educational journey, saying he studied at Aamtala, then moved to Rambir, and later to Chakarberia. She lamented that despite his good nature, he has been unfairly targeted. “Do the students from his school not know what kind of boy he was? And now, women are tarnishing his reputation… I despise these women,” she expressed, voicing her frustration in Bengali, “Tara ki students ra jane na.. ki komen chele? aar mohila ra badnaam kore……. aami mahila ke ghinna korchi.”

Her Own Struggles

Speaking about her own hardships, she expressed a lack of knowledge about her son’s work life but emphasized her own efforts in education. “Aami kaje jani na, aami podha likha jani, keno ki aami podha likha te porishram kore chi,” she said, meaning, “I don’t know about his work, but I know about education, as I worked hard in making sure he gets his education.”

As the case against Sanjay Roy unfolds, his mother’s words offer a glimpse into the personal turmoil and steadfast belief in her son’s innocence.