‘Satyamev Jayate’, AAP Celebrates Victory On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail

In the latest update, the Aam Aadmi Party is in the mood of joy as its supremo, Arvind Kejriwal is granted bail by the Supreme Court of India in the Delhi Excise Policy Case.

Celebrating this victirious moment, AAP on the social media handle on X shares, “‘Satyamev Jayate’ Truth can be troubled, but not defeated.”

Welcome back Arvind Kejriwal, we missed you! सत्य परेशान हो सकता है मगर पराजित नहीं! अंततः माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली के बेटे अरविंद केजरीवाल को जेल की बेड़ियों से आजाद करने का फैसला सुना दिया है। माननीय Supreme Court का शुक्रिया! — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 13, 2024

AAP leader Manish Sisodia shares on X, “Today once again truth has won in the fight against lies and conspiracies. I once again pay my tribute to the thinking and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, who 75 years ago had strengthened the common man against any future dictator, posts AAP leader Manish Sisodia.”