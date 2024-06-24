Second Arrest Made in Connection with Raipur Mob Lynching Case

Another suspect has been apprehended in connection with the brutal murder of three cattle transporters from Uttar Pradesh, who were killed in Raipur, Chhattisgarh’s capital, on June 7. The arrest was confirmed by police officials on Monday.

The latest suspect who was identified as Raja Agarwal was detained from the Dewari area of Rajnandgaon district on Sunday, where he had been hiding with relatives. Agarwal was subsequently brought before a magistrate on Monday.

According to the reports, Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been deeply investigating the case and have also arrested the first suspect earlier who was identified as one, Harish Mishra, from the Borsi area of Durg district. Both the suspects are currently facing charges under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the authorities, four other individuals which includes the main accused are yet to be arrested. “Raids are ongoing at various locations, and we anticipate more arrests soon,” a police officer involved in the investigation commented.

Reports have stated that the incident took place when three cattle transporters, residents of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, were enroute to Raipur from Mahasamund. they were reportedly transporting buffaloes in a truck when they were intercepted and assaulted by a mob near a bridge over the Mahanadi river in the Arang area. The violence claimed the lives of the victims who, the police identified as Guddu Khan (35) and Chand Miya Khan (23), who succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The third victim, Saddam Qureshi, was critically injured and transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries ten days later on June 18.

