Second Train Derailment Attempt In 2 Days,Cement Blocks Discovered on Tracks in Ajmer

On Sunday night, a major train disaster was narrowly avoided when a goods train in Rajasthan’s Ajmer narrowly escaped derailment after encountering two cement blocks placed on the tracks. The blocks, weighing 70 kg each, were discovered between Saradhna and Bangad stations on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Despite hitting the blocks, the train continued its journey without damage. An FIR has been lodged under the Railway Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and a police investigation is underway.

Earlier that day, a similar crisis was averted when the Kalindi Express, traveling from Prayagraj to Bhiwani, struck an LPG cylinder on the tracks in Kanpur. The train halted safely, and an FIR has been filed with six people detained in connection with the incident. The occurrences come just weeks after the Sabarmati Express was derailed near Kanpur due to an object on the tracks, though no casualties were reported.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 10.30 pm between the Saradhna and Bangad stations of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

Initially, the employees received information that a cement block was placed on the track. When the spot was searched, the block was found to be broken.

Meanwhile, a second block was also found on the same track but at some distance.

MUST WATCH: Kiren Rijiju Warns Zakir Naik Against Misleading Indian Muslims Over Waqf Amendment Bill

The police have launched a probe into the incident.

A major train tragedy was averted also on Sunday when the Kalindi Express train, travelling from Prayagraj to Bhiwani in Haryana, hit an LPG cylinder placed on the rail track in Kanpur.

The train came to a screeching halt after hitting the cylinder. The loco pilot applied the brakes after spotting the cylinder, as well as other suspicious items, including a bottle of petrol and matchboxes, on the track.

An FIR was registered by the Kanpur Police, while six people have been detained so far.

Condemning the Kanpur incident, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said on Monday that the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “so capable that it can destroy and finish off those who hatch conspiracies”.

“This is a matter of concern that there are some people and organisations who, in their greed for power, want the country to witness riots and anarchy. Tough action has been taken against such acts and strict action will be taken in the future as well,” news agency says.

The two foiled attempts come less than a month after 20 coaches of the Ahmedabad-bound Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur after the engine hit an “object placed on the track”.

All passengers were safely rescued, and no casualties were reported.

READ MORE: AAP Emerging As Key Alternative In Haryana: Party Explores New Political Opportunities