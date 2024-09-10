AAP Emerging As Key Alternative In Haryana: Party Explores New Political Opportunities

AAP is emerging as an alternative in the state, adding that the BJP or any other political party, is looking for possibilities within the party as they are seeing their future here.

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana Chief Sushil Gupta on Tuesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP is emerging as an alternative in the state, adding that the BJP or any other political party, is looking for possibilities within the party as they are seeing their future here.

“Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) is emerging as an alternative in Haryana — a new politics, politics of work, politics of employment, drug-free Haryana, fearless Haryana, corruption-free Haryana with 24-hour electricity and water, jobs for every youth, security of women, and respect for farmers. Whoever is influenced by the politics of Arvind Kejriwal, be it someone from the BJP or any other political party, is looking for possibilities within AAP and they are seeing their future here,” Gupta said.

He further said that the list issued by AAP so far, has the names of its core workers and that is the party’s priority.

“The list issued by AAP so far, has the names of its core workers. Our first priority is our own workers. But there is no doubt that if good people from other parties come and we have space, we will accommodate them,” he added.

He further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is out of the field in the Haryana Assembly elections.

“BJP is out of the field. In this election, I think the direct contest is between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because there is no existence of other parties in Haryana. People of Haryana have decided that that ousting of BJP is certain,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, the seat-sharing talks between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for Haryana assembly polls broke down with the ruling party in Delhi coming out with its first list of 20 candidates.

AAP and Congress had fought the Lok Sabha election together in Haryana and Delhi and talks were being held for a seat-sharing for assembly polls in Haryana. While the Congress is learnt to be willing to give 4-5 seats, AAP is learnt to be insisting on at least 10 seats.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.

