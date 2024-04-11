Security Forces Eliminate Terrorist in Pulwama Encounter; Another Trapped

A terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Frasipora, located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The anti-terror operation commenced in the early hours of Thursday in the Muraan area of south Kashmir.

The operation was initiated after a joint team of police and security forces received intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the targeted area. Entry and exit points in the vicinity were swiftly sealed off to prevent any escape.

During the cordon and search operation, terrorists opened fire on the security forces, prompting a retaliatory response, according to sources familiar with the situation.

It has been confirmed that the body of one terrorist has been recovered, while another terrorist is suspected to be still trapped in the area.

The exchange of gunfire has ceased, but security forces are currently conducting thorough searches in the region. Further updates regarding the operation are anticipated as more information becomes available.

Recent times have witnessed a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces throughout Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of several terrorists.

This latest gunfight occurred approximately a week after Indian Army personnel successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district’s Uri sector, resulting in the neutralization of one terrorist.