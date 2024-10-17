Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Shocking Incident! Man Enters Bihar Hospital With Snake Around Neck After Viper Bite

In a bizarre incident in Bihar, a 48-year-old man named Prakash Mandal walked into Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital on Tuesday with a large snake draped around his neck. Mandal had been bitten by a Russell’s Viper, one of the most venomous snakes in the world, and brought the reptile to help doctors identify the species for accurate treatment.

Mandal was bitten on his right arm while sleeping at his home in Bhagalpur on October 15. Concerned about receiving the wrong treatment, he caught the snake and took it to the hospital to ensure proper medical care. He tightly wrapped his arm to limit the spread of venom.

Shocking footage from the hospital shows bystanders reacting with disbelief as Mandal entered with the snake, prompting some to urge him to stay away from others. The video has since gone viral on social media, capturing the attention of many.

This alarming incident underscores the dangers of snake bites in rural India and highlights the unique lengths to which individuals may go to secure proper medical attention.

ALSO READ: Chennai Airport Bomb Scare: Police Trace Hoax Callers To Class 11 Students

Filed under

Bihar Bihar Hospital Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital Russell’s Viper viral video
