Special NIA Court Sentences Three Individuals In 2020 Khaja Moideen ISIS Case

On saturday, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi has sentenced three individuals involved in the 2020 Khaja Moideen ISIS case.

Khaja Moideen, the main accused, had previously absconded after being released on bail in a separate murder case and was found to be conspiring to revive the ISIS network in India. The trio was apprehended in Wazirabad, New Delhi, after the firing incident.

Additionally, Moideen along Syed Ali Nawas have each been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 7,500, while Abdul Samad has been sentenced to the time already served.

Issuing press release, NIA said “The Special Judge, NIA, Patiala House Complex, New Delhi, on Saturday sentenced three accused in the 2020 Khaja Moideen ISIS case, in which they had indiscriminately fired at police party in order to evade arrest.”

Earlier, the accused, who had fired indiscriminately at a police team in an attempt to avoid arrest, were convicted on August 6, 2024. The individuals—Khaja Moideen, Syed Ali Nawas, and Abdul Samad—were arrested on January 9, 2020, in Delhi and have been in judicial custody since then.

(With Inputs From ANI)