Supreme Court Criticizes Kolkata Police For Delay In Rape And Murder Case

The Supreme Court of India expressed serious concerns on Thursday over the Kolkata Police’s delay in documenting the unnatural death of a trainee doctor in a case involving rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court described the delay as “extremely disturbing.”

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, resumed hearing the case and questioned discrepancies in the police’s handling of the crime. They inquired about the time lag between the recording of the crime in the General Diary and the securing of the crime scene.

During the proceedings, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raised issues with the recorded date and time of the incident. The CBI also highlighted financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College, noting that the CCTV cameras used were rented rather than purchased.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the First Information Report (FIR) was filed at 11:45 a.m. on the day after the body had already been cremated. He also revealed that the videography of the scene was conducted only after pressure from senior doctors and the victim’s colleagues, who suspected foul play.

In response to these issues, the Supreme Court directed the Kolkata Police officer who first recorded the rape-murder incident to appear at the next hearing and provide details on the timing of their actions.

