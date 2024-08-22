The Supreme Court has expressed deep concern over the handling of the Kolkata rape-murder case involving a trainee doctor. Here are the top five points from the Court’s observations:

Delay in Reporting Disturbing

The Supreme Court criticized the Kolkata Police for their delay in registering the case. The bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra, found it “extremely disturbing” that the post-mortem of the victim was conducted on August 9 before the case was officially recorded as an unnatural death. They questioned how the post-mortem was performed at 6:10 PM on August 9, yet the report of the unnatural death was only sent to the Tala police station at 11:30 PM that same night. Unprecedented Procedure

Justice JB Pardiwala remarked that the procedural errors and delays by the Bengal Police were unprecedented in his 30 years of legal experience. The Supreme Court has taken note of these irregularities with concern. Doctors’ Protest and Assurance

The Supreme Court urged the protesting doctors to resume their duties, assuring them that no adverse action would be taken against them once they return to work. The Court emphasized the importance of resuming work to ensure the functioning of public health infrastructure and addressed concerns about the doctors’ working conditions. Police Officer’s Accountability

The Court directed the Kolkata Police officer who made the initial entry in the case to appear at the next hearing and explain the timing of the report. This move is part of a broader inquiry into the mishandling of the case. National Task Force and Doctors’ Welfare

The Supreme Court acknowledged the challenging working conditions faced by doctors, including inhumanly long shifts. Chief Justice Chandrachud assured that the National Task Force (NTF) would address these issues and listen to all stakeholders. The NTF aims to improve working conditions and streamline on-duty hours for doctors.

The brutal assault and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked nationwide protests. The case, initially handled by the Kolkata Police, was transferred to the CBI on August 13 following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

These developments highlight the Supreme Court’s active role in scrutinizing the police investigation and addressing broader issues related to the healthcare system.