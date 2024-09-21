Supreme Court Restores YouTube Channel After Hacking Incident

The official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India was restored on Friday after being temporarily disabled

The official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India was restored on Friday after being temporarily disabled following a hacking incident. The channel, which has over 2 lakh subscribers and is widely used to live-stream key judicial proceedings, became a target of cybercriminals earlier in the day.

In an official statement, the Supreme Court confirmed the restoration of services: “The YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India is live and up. The services on the YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India have been resumed.”

Cryptocurrency-Related Content Displayed

On Tuesday morning, before the hacking was resolved, users who visited the Supreme Court’s YouTube channel were surprised to find content unrelated to its usual judicial proceedings. The channel displayed a blank video titled “Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC’s USD 2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION,” a reference to Ripple Labs, a US-based cryptocurrency company.

Also read: Supreme Court of India’s YouTube Channel Hacked, Rebranded as Ripple Cryptocurrency

The channel’s name had also been temporarily changed to “Ripple,” and several videos related to cryptocurrency were shown. Ripple Labs is known for its involvement in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, particularly its digital asset, XRP. However, this incident appeared to be the result of unauthorized access, as there is no connection between Ripple Labs and the Supreme Court of India.

Swift Response and Communication

As soon as the breach was identified, the Supreme Court took immediate action to disable the compromised channel and issued a notice. Registrar (Technology) Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi informed the public that the channel was taken offline as a security measure. “This is to inform all concerned that the YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India has been taken down. The services on the YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India will be resumed shortly,” Jaggi stated.

Additionally, the hackers reportedly made several live-streamed hearings private, limiting access to ongoing court sessions. However, the technical team worked quickly to restore the channel and its content.

E-Initiatives and Public Interest

The hacking incident came at a time when the Supreme Court’s YouTube channel has gained significant attention for its live broadcasts of high-profile cases. As part of its e-initiative measures, the court began live-streaming Constitution Bench hearings on YouTube, making it easier for the public to follow matters of national importance. Additionally, the court has implemented artificial intelligence and natural language processing technology to provide real-time transcriptions of hearings.

Recent cases, such as the NEET-UG matter and the suo moto proceedings regarding R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, attracted widespread viewership, highlighting the increasing reliance on digital platforms to enhance public access to judicial processes.

Cybersecurity Concerns in Judicial Systems

This hacking episode underscores the growing vulnerability of digital platforms, even within critical institutions like the judiciary. As more courts around the world adopt live-streaming technologies and other digital tools, they also face heightened risks of cyberattacks.

While the Supreme Court of India has made significant strides in its use of technology to promote transparency and public engagement, this incident serves as a reminder of the need for robust cybersecurity measures. Ensuring the integrity and security of the court’s digital infrastructure is vital to maintaining public trust and safeguarding sensitive information.

READ MORE: Supreme Court Criticizes CBI for Allegations Against West Bengal Judiciary: Petition Withdrawn Amid Concerns