Friday, September 20, 2024
Supreme Court of India’s YouTube Channel Hacked, Rebranded as Ripple Cryptocurrency

The Supreme Court of India’s official YouTube channel has reportedly been hacked and rebranded as a digital payment network.

Supreme Court of India’s YouTube Channel Hacked, Rebranded as Ripple Cryptocurrency

The Supreme Court of India’s official YouTube channel has reportedly been hacked and rebranded as a digital payment network related to the cryptocurrency Ripple. The channel, which typically streams important court hearings, is now displaying cryptocurrency-related videos instead.

As of recent updates, the username of the channel, previously identified as @SupremeCourtofIndia5950, has been changed to @ripple.Iive24, and its original bio, which read “Supreme Court of India, Tilak Marg Delhi | Official YouTube Channel,” has been removed. Despite the rebranding, the URL for the channel—“https://www.youtube.com/@supremecourtofindia5950”—remains unchanged, confirming its original affiliation with the Supreme Court.

Current Content and Impact on Viewers

At present, the channel is streaming a video titled “Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC’s $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION.” This shift in content comes as a surprise to many, especially considering the channel’s critical role in live-streaming court proceedings. Just recently, the channel was used to broadcast significant cases, including a suo motu hearing regarding the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital.

Viewers attempting to access past hearings have reported difficulties, as previous videos have been made private, replaced by the ongoing cryptocurrency-related content. This situation raises concerns regarding the integrity and accessibility of judicial proceedings.

Supreme Court’s Response to the Incident

In response to the hacking, a senior official from the Supreme Court commented to the Indian Express, stating uncertainty regarding the specifics of the issue, but confirmed that “the website appears to have been compromised.” He further elaborated that the matter was first identified on Friday morning, prompting the court’s IT team to escalate the situation to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for further investigation.

This incident highlights the vulnerabilities that digital platforms face, especially those associated with governmental institutions. The Supreme Court’s YouTube channel serves as a vital resource for the public, providing transparency in legal proceedings and access to significant judicial events.

As investigations continue, the Supreme Court is likely to implement enhanced security measures to prevent future breaches. The integrity of digital platforms used by public institutions is essential for maintaining public trust and ensuring that vital information remains accessible.

