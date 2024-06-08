Supreme Court Sets July 22 for Hearing on NEET-UG 2024 Exam Paper Leak Allegations

The Supreme Court of India convened today to address multiple petitions concerning alleged paper leaks and malpractices in the NEET-UG 2024 examination. The proceedings highlighted significant concerns raised by petitioners regarding the conduct and security protocols of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to counsel representing the petitioners, startling revelations emerged during the hearing. It was alleged that crucial exam materials, including question papers, were mishandled during transportation. Specifically, it was claimed that a trunk containing sealed question papers was transported on an open e-rickshaw to Oasis School in Hazaribagh. Instead of delivering the trunk to a designated bank, the school principal reportedly received it directly.

Responding to the gravity of the situation, the Supreme Court issued directives aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the aftermath of these allegations. The Court instructed the NTA to publish the marks obtained by students in the NEET-UG examination on its official website. Importantly, the identities of the students are to be masked to maintain confidentiality. Furthermore, the Supreme Court mandated that the results should be declared separately, categorizing them by city and examination center. The directives issued by the Supreme Court underscore a commitment to uphold the integrity of the NEET-UG examination process while addressing the serious concerns raised by the petitioners. The upcoming hearing scheduled for July 22 is anticipated to delve deeper into these issues and determine further actions to safeguard the credibility of the examination system.

