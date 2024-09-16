Surat Celebrates PM Modi’s Birthday With Exclusive Discounts From Local Businesses

BJP leader Purnesh Modi announced that several local businesses in his constituency will offer discounts ranging from 10 percent to 100 percent to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

On Sunday, BJP leader Purnesh Modi announced that several local businesses in his constituency will offer discounts ranging from 10 percent to 100 percent to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. He explained that this tradition, where service activities are held, has been observed every year to honor the Prime Minister.

“In my constituency, every year we do some work in service on PM Modi’s birthday. This year, 2,500 businessmen involved in different occupations will provide discounts ranging between 10% to 100%. Additionally, 110 auto-rickshaws will offer a 100% discount on that day. We appeal for these offers every year, but we don’t force anyone to participate. They choose to be involved with us and PM Modi willingly. Each shop has its own scheme regarding the discounts, and it is entirely voluntary; we simply facilitate the connection,” Purnesh Modi said.

Broad Participation Across Sectors

Businesses from various sectors, including hotels, restaurants, clinics, vegetable markets, and bakeries, will participate in the initiative. The Auto Union in Surat is also joining the celebration. Raju Bhandari, the union president, mentioned, “We will celebrate as Seva Day (Service Day), where individual auto drivers will offer free rides. We decided to make it a unified effort, so on Monday, September 16, a day before Narendra Modi’s birthday, passengers will ride for free.”

Shoppers’ Excitement

Shoppers in Surat are enthusiastic about the discounts being offered during this festive season. One shopper noted, “With the festivals ongoing, we are shopping today. I learned that on September 17, PM Modi’s birthday, we will get good discounts. So, we bought a few items.”

PM Modi’s Birthday Celebrations in Odisha

On his birthday, PM Narendra Modi will visit Odisha to launch the ‘Subhadra Yojana.’ BJP MP Sambit Patra had earlier stated, “During the election campaign, PM Modi provided a ‘Modi Guarantee’ in Odisha, promising that if the BJP formed the government, every woman would receive Rs 50,000 over five years. The process will begin on September 17, with around 1 crore 30 lakh women set to receive the first installment of Rs 5,000 through the Subhadra Yojana. PM Modi will release this first installment.”

Additional Events

Schools and colleges in Bhubaneswar will remain closed during the visit. PM Modi will also hand over keys to PMAY beneficiaries and launch the Awaas+ 2024 App, alongside other housing-related initiatives.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

