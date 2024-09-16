Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Surat Celebrates PM Modi’s Birthday With Exclusive Discounts From Local Businesses

BJP leader Purnesh Modi announced that several local businesses in his constituency will offer discounts ranging from 10 percent to 100 percent to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Surat Celebrates PM Modi’s Birthday With Exclusive Discounts From Local Businesses

On Sunday, BJP leader Purnesh Modi announced that several local businesses in his constituency will offer discounts ranging from 10 percent to 100 percent to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. He explained that this tradition, where service activities are held, has been observed every year to honor the Prime Minister.

“In my constituency, every year we do some work in service on PM Modi’s birthday. This year, 2,500 businessmen involved in different occupations will provide discounts ranging between 10% to 100%. Additionally, 110 auto-rickshaws will offer a 100% discount on that day. We appeal for these offers every year, but we don’t force anyone to participate. They choose to be involved with us and PM Modi willingly. Each shop has its own scheme regarding the discounts, and it is entirely voluntary; we simply facilitate the connection,” Purnesh Modi said.

Broad Participation Across Sectors

Businesses from various sectors, including hotels, restaurants, clinics, vegetable markets, and bakeries, will participate in the initiative. The Auto Union in Surat is also joining the celebration. Raju Bhandari, the union president, mentioned, “We will celebrate as Seva Day (Service Day), where individual auto drivers will offer free rides. We decided to make it a unified effort, so on Monday, September 16, a day before Narendra Modi’s birthday, passengers will ride for free.”

MUST READ: PM Modi Defies Weather Challenges, Makes Historic Road Journey to Steel City

Shoppers’ Excitement

Shoppers in Surat are enthusiastic about the discounts being offered during this festive season. One shopper noted, “With the festivals ongoing, we are shopping today. I learned that on September 17, PM Modi’s birthday, we will get good discounts. So, we bought a few items.”

PM Modi’s Birthday Celebrations in Odisha

On his birthday, PM Narendra Modi will visit Odisha to launch the ‘Subhadra Yojana.’ BJP MP Sambit Patra had earlier stated, “During the election campaign, PM Modi provided a ‘Modi Guarantee’ in Odisha, promising that if the BJP formed the government, every woman would receive Rs 50,000 over five years. The process will begin on September 17, with around 1 crore 30 lakh women set to receive the first installment of Rs 5,000 through the Subhadra Yojana. PM Modi will release this first installment.”

Additional Events

Schools and colleges in Bhubaneswar will remain closed during the visit. PM Modi will also hand over keys to PMAY beneficiaries and launch the Awaas+ 2024 App, alongside other housing-related initiatives.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi Defies Weather Challenges, Makes Historic Road Journey to Steel City

Filed under

gujarat Local businesses Surat Modi birthday discounts PM Modi birthday surat

Also Read

Weather Today: Overcast Skies and High Humidity Forecasted for Delhi

Weather Today: Overcast Skies and High Humidity Forecasted for Delhi

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Manipur Violence: Key Suspect Arrested in Manipur Sabotage Case: Assam Police Take Action

Manipur Violence: Key Suspect Arrested in Manipur Sabotage Case: Assam Police Take Action

Arvind Kejriwal’s Resignation Sparks Speculation; Who Will Succeed Arvind Kejriwal As The Next Delhi Chief Minister?

Arvind Kejriwal’s Resignation Sparks Speculation; Who Will Succeed Arvind Kejriwal As The Next Delhi Chief...

Priyanka Kakkar Exclusive Interview: Arvind Kejriwal Resigns And Calls For Early Delhi Elections

Priyanka Kakkar Exclusive Interview: Arvind Kejriwal Resigns And Calls For Early Delhi Elections

Entertainment

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

Emily in Paris Season 4 Finale: Does Emily Choose Gabriel or Marcello? Spoilers Inside!

Emily in Paris Season 4 Finale: Does Emily Choose Gabriel or Marcello? Spoilers Inside!

Emmys 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress In Drama Series For ‘The Crown’

Emmys 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress In Drama Series For ‘The Crown’

Photo| ‘Reservation Dogs’ Actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Honours Missing Indigenous Women At Emmys 2024

Photo| ‘Reservation Dogs’ Actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Honours Missing Indigenous Women At Emmys 2024

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox