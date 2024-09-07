Telangana Police Uncover Fake Job Scam: Three Arrested In Rachakonda

The Rachakonda police successfully dismantled a fake job racket, arresting three individuals involved in the scheme.

On Friday, the Rachakonda police successfully dismantled a fake job racket, arresting three individuals involved in the scheme. The arrested suspects are Shaik Bade Shaheb, Muthoju Laxmana Chary, and Madaka Rama Swamy.

Evidence Seized

The police recovered a total of four lakh rupees from the suspects. Additionally, they seized two laptops, one printer, mobile phones, and various incriminating documents.

Modus Operandi

The accused had previously been arrested for similar offenses. They were found guilty of defrauding job seekers by offering false positions in various government and public sectors, including the Food Corporation of India (FCI), State Bank of India (SBI), Court Outsourcing, AG Office, Post Office, Railway, Income Tax Inspector, GST Office, Revenue Department, Electricity Department, and Software jobs.

Fraudulent Practices

The fraudsters issued fake appointment letters and ID cards. When victims discovered the deception and demanded refunds, the accused assured repayment but then disappeared. This led to a case being registered at the Pocharam IT Corridor Police Station in Rachakonda.

Major Financial Fraud

The accused were found to have created a forged agreement, claiming they were authorized to collect applications for government schemes such as Gruha Jyothi and Gruha Laxmi. They collected Rs 33 lakh from an individual named B.V.V. Shanker under the false pretense of providing contract work.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigations are in progress. The police are actively searching for additional suspects, Mohd Malik and Akash, involved in the scam. More details will be released as the investigation unfolds.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

