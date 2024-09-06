Bihar’s Path To Development: Insights From JP Nadda

JP Nadda emphasized the importance of maintaining the current government in Bihar to continue the state's progress.

Transformation of ‘Bimaru’ States

Nadda highlighted that states once labeled as ‘bimaru rajya’ (sick states) such as Bihar, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, have significantly transformed under Modi’s leadership. He stated, “Today, these ‘bimaru rajya’ have converted into developing states,” reflecting the positive changes in these regions.

Inauguration of Medical Facilities in Patna

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda inaugurated the eye building at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) in Patna, along with other medical facilities in the state. He recalled that his last foundation stone as a minister in 2019 was for the ophthalmology department at IGIMS and noted that his first inauguration upon returning as a minister was at the same institution.

Achievements in the Health Sector

Nadda spoke about the advancements in India’s health sector under the Modi government. He mentioned the expansion of All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institutions from 6 to 22 and expressed gratitude to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allocating land for AIIMS in Darbhanga.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme and Universal Health Coverage

Nadda praised the Ayushman Bharat health coverage scheme, highlighting its status as the world’s largest health coverage program. He stated, “Ayushman Bharat supports poor individuals by providing 5 lakh rupees to 55 crore people,” and emphasized that India leads globally in universal health coverage.

