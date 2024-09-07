West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose Refers ‘Aparajita’ Bill To President Droupadi Murmu

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has referred the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, to President Droupadi Murmu for consideration. This bill, passed unanimously by the West Bengal Assembly on September 3, aims to introduce severe penalties for rape, including the death penalty or life imprisonment, by amending sections in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the new penal code.

Governor’s Displeasure with Assembly Procedures

Governor Bose’s referral follows the receipt of the mandatory technical report from the Government of West Bengal. However, Raj Bhavan has expressed dissatisfaction with the Assembly secretariat for failing to provide the required text of the debates and their translation, as stipulated by the rules. According to the Raj Bhavan Media Cell, the Chief Secretary had to intervene to ensure the mandatory report was made available.

Tensions and Political Disputes

The process leading to the bill’s referral has been marked by significant tension. The Chief Minister had reportedly threatened to stage a dharna (sit-in protest) outside Raj Bhavan if the Governor did not assent to the bill. This ultimatum has been criticized by the Governor, who described the Chief Minister’s stance as intimidatory. The Governor expressed concern over the haste with which the bill was passed and advised the government against knee-jerk responses.

Governor’s Critique and Advice

The Governor has pointed out various defects and lapses in the hurriedly passed bill. He warned the government that the public’s demand for justice cannot wait for the bill’s implementation. Emphasizing the need for effective action, the Governor urged the government to address existing legal frameworks to deliver justice promptly and advised against acting hastily.

Context of the Bill’s Introduction

The Aparajita Bill was introduced following a tragic incident on August 9, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered at a government hospital in Kolkata. The bill reflects a significant legal response to this incident, aiming to strengthen penalties for sexual crimes in the state.

This referral to President Murmu now awaits further consideration and potential assent.

