Hathras Road Crash Claims 15 Lives, Leaves 11 Injured In Uttar Pradesh

In a devastating road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, 15 people have been confirmed dead, including seven men, four women, and four children. The collision occurred between a roadway bus and another vehicle, leading to significant loss of life and injuries.

Current Casualty and Injury Report

Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V provided details on the accident, stating, “So far, the confirmed deaths are 15, including 7 men, 4 women, and 4 children. The accident occurred due to the collision of a roadway bus and another vehicle. Currently, 11 injured individuals are undergoing treatment here, while 8 have been referred to Aligarh for further medical care.”

Prime Minister Modi’s Response

Expressing his sorrow over the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial aid for the victims’ families. “The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the Hathras mishap. The injured will receive Rs 50,000,” stated the Prime Minister’s Office in a post on X.

PM Modi conveyed his condolences and emphasized that both the local administration and state government are providing all necessary support to the victims. He added, “The road accident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May God give them strength during this difficult time. I also wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is helping the victims in every possible way.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Statement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences to the affected families. In his statement, he conveyed his grief over the loss of lives and assured that the administration is taking all necessary measures for the injured. “The loss of life in the Hathras district road accident is extremely sad. My condolences are with the grieving families. I have instructed district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and provide a swift recovery to the injured,” CM Yogi wrote in a post on X.

Ongoing Support and Assistance

The local administration, under the guidance of both state and central authorities, continues to provide support and medical assistance to the victims of the accident. Efforts are underway to ensure that all necessary aid is delivered to the affected families and individuals.

This tragic event has prompted a unified response from government officials, aiming to address the immediate needs of the victims and their families during this challenging time.

(WITH INPUTA FROM ANI)

