Who Is Bhole Baba? At Whose 'Satsang' Over 60 People Died In A Stampede In Hathras Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Infamous Hathras, is again in the headlines as on Tuesday morning tragic news of death of over 60 people in a spiritual congregation has come up. The congregation or satsangh was organised by Manav Mangal Milan Sadhbavana Samagam Committee and was being conducted in the Phulrai Mugalgadhi village of Hathras by a spiritual leader known as Bhole Baba, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari.

CM Yogi expresses his condolences on ‘X’ ..

Office of UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweets, “UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of those who died in the accident in Hathras district. He has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. He has directed the district administration… pic.twitter.com/6LK7KuhjG9 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

According to a News18 report the arrangements were poor and also the permissions to conduct the satsangh were insuffecient.

According to Sikandra Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar, the stampee broke out because of overcrowding and poor handling.

Large crowds of people attended the event, and signs advertising it were put up across Hathras to draw in additional attendees. The Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavana Samagam Committee and a few more are listed as the organizers on the poster.

Who is the man that led the satsangh?

The spiritual leader Bhole Baba, aka Narayan Sakar Hari, is from Patiyali in Etah and the stampede broke out during the ‘satsang’ event that he held.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced that the program’s organizers will be the subject of a formal complaint.

Twenty-seven bodies have arrived at the hospital in Etah, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh of Etah. A guy, three children, and twenty-three women were among the deceased. A district official later stated in an update based on hospital reports that 50 to 60 persons were thought to have died.

Victims were transported in trucks and other vehicles to the Sikandara Rao Trauma Centre. The bodies were buried away from the medical facility.

In a social media viral video, a weeping woman was seated between five or six corpses inside a vehicle. Another image displayed a woman and a man in another car, both of them lifeless.

CM Yogi pays compensation

#WATCH | On the Hathras stampede incident, Uttar Pradesh Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary says, “The kin of those who lost their lives will be given Rs 2 lakhs and the injured will be given Rs 50,000. The injured will be provided free treatment. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will visit… pic.twitter.com/Z1hUo4J3Ro — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

