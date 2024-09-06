Assam CM Sarma’s Key Decisions On Day 1 At Dibrugarh Secretariat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma completed his first day at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Dibrugarh on Friday.

“Day 1 at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh. Took important decisions and cleared files related to state administration. Look forward to achieving more productivity in the coming months,” the CM wrote.

Implementation of Clause 6 Recommendations

Earlier on Thursday, CM Sarma announced that the Assam Cabinet had approved 57 out of 67 recommendations from the Justice (retd) Biplab Sarma Commission on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. This approval is regarded as one of the most significant steps since Independence to protect the rights of the people of Assam.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord mandates that the cultural, social, and linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people should be safeguarded through constitutional, legislative, and administrative measures.

Details of the Recommendations

In his post on X, the Assam Chief Minister highlighted key decisions taken by the cabinet regarding the implementation of the recommendations. The recommendations will apply statewide, excluding the 6th Schedule areas and Barak Valley. In these regions, the recommendations will be implemented only after the agreement of local authorities and residents.

The Cabinet has decided to engage in further discussions with the Government of India regarding the remaining 10 recommendations. A Group of Ministers will be formed to work with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and other organizations to create a comprehensive roadmap and implementation framework.

