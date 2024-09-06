President Murmu Extends Heartfelt Wishes For Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings and best wishes to citizens in India and abroad on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. In her message, President Murmu emphasized the festival’s significance in promoting social harmony and brotherhood.

President Murmu’s Message

“On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad,” President Murmu stated. She highlighted that this joyful festival symbolizes knowledge, wisdom, and prosperity, motivating people to embrace humility and duty while promoting social cohesion.

She also encouraged citizens to collectively commit to building a peaceful and prosperous India.

Vice President Dhankhar’s Greetings

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also shared his greetings on the occasion. “I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi,” VP Dhankhar said. He acknowledged Lord Ganesha as a symbol of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, and encouraged citizens to embody unity and resolve in overcoming challenges.

VP Dhankhar urged everyone to embrace the spirit of unity and brotherhood, wishing for peace, prosperity, and happiness for all.

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival starting on September 7 this year, marks the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month ‘Bhadrapada’. The festival, also known as ‘Vinayak Chaturthi’ or ‘Vinayak Chavithi’, celebrates Ganesha as the ‘God of New Beginnings’ and the ‘Remover of Obstacles’.

The festivities include bringing Ganesha idols to homes, observing fasts, preparing delicious delicacies, and visiting pandals. Mumbai’s renowned Lalbaugcha Raja’s first look was unveiled on Thursday, highlighting the festival’s widespread celebration across the country.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

