Tempo Plunges Into Alaknanda River, Uttarakhand; Claims 10 Lives

A tempo traveler’s accident led to the loss of ten lives on the Badrinath Highway near Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. According to reports, the vehicle veered out of control and plunged into the Alaknanda River. The incident is reported to have taken place near Rishikesh’s Rentoli area. There were reportedly seventeen passengers in the tempo traveler at the time of the accident out of which ten individuals have lost their lives according to the initial reports.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vishakha Ashok Bhadane has confirmed the incident that prompted instant deployment of the rescue teams to the scene of the tragedy. The remaining seven passengers have been reported to have sustained injuries in the accident and are currently receiving medical treatment as rescue operations continue.

Expressing sorrow over the tragedy, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. “It is deeply distressing to learn about the unfortunate accident involving a tempo traveler in Rudraprayag district,” he remarked.

Local administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are actively engaged in relief and rescue efforts, while district authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident. In his message, Chief Minister Dhami assured prompt medical care for the injured and directed the district magistrate to oversee the investigation process.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the departed souls, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the grieving families who are enduring immense pain,” Chief Minister Dhami added. He also expressed hope for the swift recovery of the injured persons undergoing treatment at nearby medical facilities.

Additional details regarding the accident are still awaited.

