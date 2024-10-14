‘The Bride Now Has A Say’: Redefining New Age Weddings In India| We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

The much-anticipated We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024 has officially launched today at the prestigious Taj Ambassador Hotel. This dynamic gathering aims to showcase the diverse voices and experiences of women from various generations and industries, all united in their mission to promote women-led development.

The much-anticipated We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024 has officially launched today at the prestigious Taj Ambassador Hotel. This dynamic gathering aims to showcase the diverse voices and experiences of women from various generations and industries, all united in their mission to promote women-led development.

The festival is currently buzzing with energy, featuring inspiring narratives from women across different backgrounds. Renowned leaders who have made significant contributions to their fields have gathered to share their stories and insights, serving as powerful role models for aspiring young women. Their presence underscores the profound impact that women can have on society.

The We Women Want initiative delves into pressing issues that affect women from various demographics. Key topics of discussion include body shaming, domestic violence, reproductive health, and critical health concerns like breast and cervical cancer. The festival also highlights the struggles faced by acid attack survivors and the challenges encountered by women in the workplace.

The We Women Want Festival & Awards is not just an event; it’s a movement aimed at empowering women and driving meaningful change.

Panel Discussion on New Age Weddings

The panel on New Age Weddings featured Mandakini Lama, a wedding planner; Shradha Malhotra, Director of Vivaha Wedding Solutions; Samaira Sandhu, a celebrity makeup artist; and Tanieya Khanuja, a fashion designer. They explored the evolving trends and themes shaping modern weddings in India.

#WeWomenWant | Shradha Malhotra, Director Vivaha Wedding Solutions, Tanieya Khanuja, Fashion Designer (@tanieyakhanuja), Manleen Puri, Makeup Artist, and Mandakini Lama, Wedding Planner join Uday Pratap Singh (@UdayPratapSingh) Editor, NewsX at the We Women Want Festival. Catch… pic.twitter.com/Z6pihUrlvq — NewsX World (@NewsX) October 14, 2024

Evolving Wedding Scenarios

Beginning the conversation, Mandakini Lama spoke about how the wedding scenario in India has evolved and noted that today’s women are more discerning about weddings, embracing sustainability and innovative ideas while respecting traditions and sentiments. She stated, “I have seen that the women today are more sensible and they know what they want. The whole picture of the wedding has changed. Of course, there are big fat weddings, but there are all forms of weddings in India now. They are talking about sustainability, they are talking about how to spend their money, they are breaking a lot of barriers and old rituals, and a lot of things they are not comfortable with, of course, keeping in mind without hurting anyone’s sentiments and feelings. But the wedding, especially in India, has changed a lot over time. What we are doing now as planners, fashion designers, and makeup artists, we are reinventing a lot of creative and innovative ideas.”

Changing Perspectives on Decision-Making

Shradha Malhotra also spoke on the same lines about how Indian weddings have evolved over time, saying, “Earlier, the wedding was basically just fixed, and the elders and the joint family system would make all the decisions, and the couple was not really given so much importance in what they wished for and what they really wanted from the wedding. But now it has changed in a way that the bride has a say, the groom has a say; they decide on the guest list, they decide on how they want to do their function. So a lot of that aspect has changed: the younger generation or the person involved in the wedding has finally been given a say. Also, the scale has changed; earlier, it was like you would just invite the whole world, and now it’s more of a personal experience with those you would like to have on your special day.”

Timeless Fashion for Modern Women

Tanieya Khanuja spoke about how, as a designer, she had to adapt to the evolving market: “As a brand, Tanieya Khanuja caters to modern, well-traveled women who seek more than just fleeting trends. The brand believes in creating pieces that are versatile, timeless, and have the potential to be a legacy, just like our grandmothers’ sarees, which we cherished. We are designing for an era where women are rewriting the narrative, and their clothing should also reflect that journey.”

Shifting Trends in Makeup

Manleen Puri discussed how wedding planning has shifted from family control to brides’ preferences, emphasizing a trend towards subtle makeup for a more glamorous look. She said, “The entire purpose of weddings earlier used to be where everything was entirely planned by the family. Eventually, over time, there have been a lot of changes in terms of how people want to see their own wedding. So ultimately, the decision-maker now is not the mother of the bride; it is the bride. That is something we have seen change. In terms of looks, before, there was a lot of emphasis on putting on a lot of makeup, but now it’s more of a subtle look—less is more. It’s actually a very right saying because the more you do, it just doesn’t make sense anymore these days. So, the less makeup you wear, the brighter and more glamorous you look these days.”

The landscape of Indian weddings has significantly transformed, reflecting modern values and preferences. During the We Women Want conclave, panelists emphasized how women today assert their desires, embracing sustainability and personal expression while respecting traditions. As couples take charge of planning, the focus shifts to intimate celebrations rather than large gatherings. This evolution is mirrored in fashion choices and makeup trends, highlighting a preference for timeless elegance and understated beauty, showcasing how weddings now encapsulate individual journeys and stories.

