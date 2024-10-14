‘Your Body Speaks A Thousand Words’: Exploring Gut Health And Nutrition | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

The highly anticipated ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024’ has officially begun today at the elegant Taj Ambassador Hotel. This vibrant conclave seeks to highlight the diverse perspectives of women from various generations and industries, all focused on advancing women-led development.

Prominent figures who have made notable contributions in their fields have come together to share their experiences and insights. Their participation not only motivates aspiring young women but also stands as a powerful testament to the positive impact women can have on society.

The We Women Want initiative explores critical issues impacting women from various demographics. The topics addressed include body shaming, domestic violence, and key health concerns such as reproductive health, breast and cervical cancer, as well as the challenges faced by acid attack survivors and women in the workplace. This platform is quickly becoming an essential support network for women nationwide, offering a much-needed voice in the ongoing conversation about women’s issues.

Panel Discussion on Dietary Habits

In a panel discussion that aims to encapsulate the essence and importance of dietary habits and their significance in women’s lives, the conclave has brought together some of the most eminent personalities to shed light on the theme. The discussion featured Ishi Khosla, Nutritionist, Author, and Columnist; Dr. Anjali Hooda, MBBS MD in Internal Medicine; and Gunjan Goela, Celebrity Chef and Author, with the host, Devika Chopra, Editor at NewsX.

Nutrition Complexity and Cravings

Kicking off the discussion, Ishi Khosla shared that nutrition has become overly complex. Focusing solely on nutrients has confused the public and complicated understanding for communities. She stated, “As a practicing clinical nutritionist and as an observer, I feel that nutrition has sort of failed us. The more we are becoming aware and intelligent about food from a nutritional perspective, the more we have created too much of a mess. The reason being that we have looked at food only through a telescopic angle. We are just breaking down food into nutrients: proteins, carbohydrates, fats, calories, etc., and this is getting much more complex. The information being shared with the public has made it even more lopsided because it is difficult to teach a community science that should be understood by professionals.”

She also spoke about the gut microbiome and the untimely cravings we experience from time to time, explaining how imbalances in our system can lead to such cravings. In a well-articulated argument, she said, “When you are craving something, it means there is some imbalance in your system—whether it’s not having enough protein or fiber, or not having a good balance of good and bad bacteria. We all have that microbiome, which consists of tiny organisms that are not visible to the naked eye, but they really control our hunger, appetite, and cravings. So when they are not happy, they will tell you to eat the wrong food.”

Common Health Issues in Women

Continuing the discussion, Dr. Anjali Hooda explored the theme and observed that many women commonly experience fatigue, hair loss, heavy periods, cold sensations, depression, anxiety, excessive thirst, and frequent UTIs. These issues indicate that their bodies require attention. She remarked, “In our daily lives, we can see this very commonly, especially in women. There is a lot of fatigue, hair fall, heavy periods, feelings of being very cold, depression, anxiety, high amounts of thirst, and frequent UTIs, etc. These are things I see very commonly in my practice. So these are the things that our bodies need some addressing.”

She also spoke about women going through menopause and the signs indicating that their bodies are reacting, along with possible measures to deal with it. She noted, “A lot of women will go through aches and pains, mood changes, hair fall, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, osteoporosis, and these are things that are preventable. This is not something you need to live with. However, due to the way we live these days, with so many toxins in the environment, we are not living a life that is pure—like sleeping on time, eating well, and exercising. Because of this, menopause has become a very difficult part of a woman’s life.” She added, “When you are peri-menopausal, one visit to your gynecologist is very important. Checking your hormones and getting a DEXA scan is something many people don’t do. If you know there is something you are going through, there are solutions through diet, supplements, lifestyle changes, and, of course, hormone replacement, which has gained a lot of momentum.”

Embracing Natural Foods

Gunjan Goela urged everyone to listen to their bodies, suggesting they embrace natural foods and seasonal eating. She emphasized that balance, including healthy fats, is essential for proper nutrient absorption. She stated, “I have a small request to everybody present: please understand and listen to your body; your body speaks a thousand words. You don’t always have to take pills. I would like to suggest that you come to natural foods, follow the season, and follow what your body actually needs. Just to share with you, what’s wrong if you are a kilo plus or minus? It doesn’t matter; you should be happy, and your body should be happy. You should try the food that gives you pleasure—that’s more important—rather than thinking we are not going to eat fat; they are very, very important. Let me tell you, if you have a high-protein diet with no fat, your gut is not going to absorb that protein, and it’s just going to pass through your gut.”

She also discussed key foods or nutrients that women can add to their diets, saying, “I’ll give a live example of milk. Nowadays, everybody says that you shouldn’t have milk, but you can have soy milk or almond milk. But is that milk? Those are extracts. Milk is from a mammal; always remember that. And that’s a complete meal. Try to have food that has the maximum amount of magnesium; it could be avocado or any other seasonal food.”

The We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024 has provided a vital platform for discussing essential issues impacting women’s health and nutrition. Through insightful discussions led by experts, participants gained valuable knowledge about the complexities of dietary habits, the importance of listening to their bodies, and addressing common health concerns. As women share their experiences and expertise, this conclave not only inspires but also fosters a supportive community dedicated to empowering women in their journeys toward better health and well-being.

