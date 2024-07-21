'This Government Is Shameless, They Shoud Resign…': Mamata Banerjee Takes A Jibe At The BJP

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav met with West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence in southern Kolkata on Sunday, according to party sources.

Yadav is in Kolkata as a special guest for the TMC’s ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally, held this afternoon in the Esplanade area of central Kolkata.

TMC sources reported that the two leaders discussed the current political situation in the country. Banerjee and Yadav will later address the rally attendees.

Welcoming Akhilesh Yadav to the TMC’s Martyrs’ Day rally, Mamata Banerjee said, “The efforts you made in Uttar Pradesh have put the BJP in check. They should have resigned, but this government is shameless. We have to be patient. I agree with you that the NDA government at the Center, which came to power by misusing agencies and other means, is unstable. The Modi government could fall at any time. Enough is enough.”

She added taking a jibe at the centre, “Hum ladenge, and we believe that roushni chaand se hota h sitaro se nahi, mauhabbat trinamool se hota h aur kisis se nahi. Khud hi ko kar buland itna ki har takdeer se pehle khuda bande se khud puche ki bata teri raza kya h.” (We will fight, and we believe that light comes from the moon, not from the stars; love comes from Trinamool, not from anyone else. Elevate yourself so much that before every destiny, God himself asks the person, “What is your wish?”)

At TMC’s rally in Kolkata, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says “…The people of Bengal have fought with the BJP and left them behind, the same happened in Uttar Pradesh…The people sitting in the Govt in Delhi are in power only for a few days. ‘Woh sarkaar chalne wali nahi hai, woh sarkaar girne wali hai’…”