Three KYKL Militants Arrested In Manipur, Major Arms Cache Seized By Police

In a significant operation, the Manipur Police successfully arrested three active members of the proscribed militant outfit KYKL from Leirenkabi Bazar in the Imphal West District on Thursday. The arrested individuals have been identified as Jiten Sana RK, alias Nanao (40), Takhelchangbam Ibohanbi, alias Chaoba (49), and Aheibam Jimson (28).

Major Arms and Ammunition Recovered

During the operation, authorities recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from the militants’ possession, which included:

One AK rifle with a magazine and five rounds of ammunition

One INSAS rifle with three magazines and 15 rounds of ammunition

One Joint Venture Protective Carbine with two magazines and 140 rounds of ammunition

One INSAS LMG magazine

One four-wheeler vehicle

Three mobile handsets with six SIM cards

Two Aadhaar cards and one wallet

Ongoing Security Measures and Search Operations

In the wake of these arrests, security forces have intensified their search operations and area domination in vulnerable hill and valley districts across Manipur. They have taken proactive measures to ensure the safe movement of essential goods, successfully escorting 95 vehicles along National Highway 37 and 305 vehicles along National Highway 2.

To enhance security, 112 checkpoints (Nakas) have been established throughout the state, covering both hill and valley districts. Despite the extensive security measures, authorities reported no detentions related to violations during this heightened surveillance.

Manipur Police remain committed to maintaining increased security across vulnerable locations, ensuring law and order in the region. The operations are aimed at curbing militant activities and safeguarding the safety of residents and essential supply routes.

The arrests of the three KYKL militants and the seizure of a significant arms cache mark a crucial step in enhancing security in Manipur. The ongoing vigilance by the police and security forces reflects a robust commitment to maintaining peace in the region while actively addressing the threats posed by militant groups.

