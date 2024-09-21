Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Push Notifications

Activate notifications to receive push notices for important events and suggestions.

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

Tirupati Laddu Row: Amul Clarifies Supply of Ghee Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy Over Adulteration Claims

India’s leading dairy brand, Amul, has issued a clarifying statement regarding its supply of ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD)

Tirupati Laddu Row: Amul Clarifies Supply of Ghee Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy Over Adulteration Claims

In light of growing controversy surrounding the alleged adulteration of ghee in the famed Tirupati laddus, India’s leading dairy brand, Amul, has issued a clarifying statement regarding its supply of ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). This response comes amidst claims that Amul ghee was being used in the preparation of the iconic laddus served at the temple.

Amul Denies Supplying Ghee to TTD

Amul categorically stated, “This is in reference to some social media posts mentioning that Amul Ghee was being supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). We wish to inform that we have never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD.” The cooperative society’s declaration seeks to dispel the confusion fueled by recent online discussions that have linked their brand to the controversy.

Also read: Tirupati Laddoo Row: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Calls for Creation of ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’

Commitment to Quality Assurance

In its statement, Amul reassured consumers about the quality of its products. The brand emphasized, “We also wish to clarify Amul Ghee is made from milk at our state-of-the-art production facilities which are ISO certified. Amul Ghee is made from high-quality pure milk fat. The milk received at our dairies passes through stringent quality checks including adulteration detection as specified by FSSAI.” This commitment to quality underscores Amul’s position as a trusted brand in the dairy industry.

Addressing Misinformation

Amul further addressed the misinformation circulating on social media. The company asserted, “Amul Ghee is India’s most trusted ghee brand for more than 50+ years and continues to be an integral part of Indian households. This post is being issued to stop this misinformation campaign against Amul.” By clarifying its role, Amul aims to protect its reputation and reassure its customer base.

The Tirupati Laddu Controversy

The backdrop of this clarification involves recent allegations made by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regarding the quality of Tirupati laddus. On September 18, the TDP claimed that lab tests revealed the presence of “beef tallow, fish oil,” and other inferior ingredients in the laddus. These assertions have sparked outrage among devotees who hold the traditional sweets in high regard.

The TDP referenced a lab report indicating that the laddu samples tested contained “lard,” which is associated with pig fat. Conducted in a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, this report was dated July 16, intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the ingredients used in the iconic offerings at TTD.

Public Reaction and Implications

The allegations have led to a significant backlash from the public, particularly among devotees who regard the integrity of the offerings at the Tirupati temple as sacred. The controversy raises concerns not only about food quality but also about transparency in ingredient sourcing for religious practices.

Also read: Tirupati Temple Laddus: Here’s All You Need To Know About The Price, Cultural Significance, and Recent Controversy

Filed under

adulteration Amul Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Also Read

PM Modi’s Engagement With Party Workers Ahead Of Haryana Elections

PM Modi’s Engagement With Party Workers Ahead Of Haryana Elections

Prime Minister Modi Embarks on Key US Visit for Quad Summit and UN Engagements

Prime Minister Modi Embarks on Key US Visit for Quad Summit and UN Engagements

Bombay High Court Judge Critiques IT Amendment Rules In Kunal Kamra Case

Bombay High Court Judge Critiques IT Amendment Rules In Kunal Kamra Case

Kerala-Born Norwegian Businessman Rinson Jose Linked to Controversial Pager Sales Amid Lebanon Blasts Investigation

Kerala-Born Norwegian Businessman Rinson Jose Linked to Controversial Pager Sales Amid Lebanon Blasts Investigation

Atishi Takes the Helm as Delhi’s New Chief Minister Following Kejriwal’s Resignation

Atishi Takes the Helm as Delhi’s New Chief Minister Following Kejriwal’s Resignation

Entertainment

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On Third Friday

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and AI Adaptation

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore On Sixth Friday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 37: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Mints Nearly Rs 5 Crore

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Note For Daughter On Her Fourth Birthday

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox