Tirupati Laddu Row: Amul Clarifies Supply of Ghee Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy Over Adulteration Claims

In light of growing controversy surrounding the alleged adulteration of ghee in the famed Tirupati laddus, India’s leading dairy brand, Amul, has issued a clarifying statement regarding its supply of ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). This response comes amidst claims that Amul ghee was being used in the preparation of the iconic laddus served at the temple.

Amul Denies Supplying Ghee to TTD

Amul categorically stated, “This is in reference to some social media posts mentioning that Amul Ghee was being supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). We wish to inform that we have never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD.” The cooperative society’s declaration seeks to dispel the confusion fueled by recent online discussions that have linked their brand to the controversy.

Commitment to Quality Assurance

In its statement, Amul reassured consumers about the quality of its products. The brand emphasized, “We also wish to clarify Amul Ghee is made from milk at our state-of-the-art production facilities which are ISO certified. Amul Ghee is made from high-quality pure milk fat. The milk received at our dairies passes through stringent quality checks including adulteration detection as specified by FSSAI.” This commitment to quality underscores Amul’s position as a trusted brand in the dairy industry.

Addressing Misinformation

Amul further addressed the misinformation circulating on social media. The company asserted, “Amul Ghee is India’s most trusted ghee brand for more than 50+ years and continues to be an integral part of Indian households. This post is being issued to stop this misinformation campaign against Amul.” By clarifying its role, Amul aims to protect its reputation and reassure its customer base.

The Tirupati Laddu Controversy

The backdrop of this clarification involves recent allegations made by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regarding the quality of Tirupati laddus. On September 18, the TDP claimed that lab tests revealed the presence of “beef tallow, fish oil,” and other inferior ingredients in the laddus. These assertions have sparked outrage among devotees who hold the traditional sweets in high regard.

The TDP referenced a lab report indicating that the laddu samples tested contained “lard,” which is associated with pig fat. Conducted in a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, this report was dated July 16, intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the ingredients used in the iconic offerings at TTD.

Public Reaction and Implications

The allegations have led to a significant backlash from the public, particularly among devotees who regard the integrity of the offerings at the Tirupati temple as sacred. The controversy raises concerns not only about food quality but also about transparency in ingredient sourcing for religious practices.

