TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee 'Kit-Kit-Kit' Funny Remark On BJP's Slogan '400 Paar' | Viral Video

While the MPs In The Lok Sabha are replying to the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has filled laughter in the house amid his speech. Today (July 2) MP Kalyan Banerjee took sharp digs at the BJP and PM Narendra Modi.

Amid his address Mr. Banerjee even joked at the speaker when the Speaker asked Banerjee to look at him and speak.

“They said more than 400 seats this time. The game was on. There are many games. One game is Choo-Kit Kit (hopscotch). In the Choo Kit Kit, the 400 remained in Choo and kit kit dropped to 240,” said Banerjee, mocking the BJP’s failure to win a majority on their own.

The Lok Sabha Speaker urged Banerjee to turn to face the chair at this point in his speech because he was staring back at other opposition MPs. To this, Banerjee quipped, “I am looking only at you and not watching any other person. If I took a side glimpse, (it doesn’t matter). No one is smarter than you here. Why will I look towards any other person? Many good actresses also came here but I am looking only towards you. There are no other gentlemen (worth looking at).”

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was the one who copied Jagdeep Dhankar when several opposition MPs were suspended. Good news is that he is now in Loksabha, and he has started laying the foundation to do Jagdeep Dhankar of Om Birla. Watch this… pic.twitter.com/9v9tkoa8nF — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) July 2, 2024

Kalyan Banerjee, a TMC MP, also reminded the BJP of its haughty attitude toward the opposition. “You were unable to keep your word in any situation, whether it was Mann Ki Baat or Dil Ki Baat. There is no warranty included in Modi’s guarantee. Only a guarantee exists,” Banerjee remarked. Mahua Moitra, a TMC MP, had already attacked the BJP and accused the saffron party of trying to remove her from the lower house during the 17th Lok Sabha. BJP National Spokesperson- Shehzad Replies Replying to this mocking, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad shared on X. He said, “Yesterday “Hindu Hinsak Hai” ; jibes at Chair by Rahul Gandhi Now the most atrocious and disgusting comments aimed at Speaker’s Chair by Kalyan Banerjee who even mocked posture of VP Jagdeep Dhankar I agree Congress, TMC got few more seats than expected. So does that mean mock Hindus – mock Constitutional positions – make Parliament a platform for comedy ? Not a word by TMC on Talibani Tajmul who was defended by TMC MLA by saying that the victim was characterless and this flogging is ok in Muslim Rashtra! Mahua Moitra laughs and claps – how many words for the victim of Tajmul? For Sandeshkhali ?? Not a word on 65 Dalit Lives lost in Tamil Nadu The nation is watching how you are behaving in your third consecutive defeat – Parliament deserves better…” Yesterday “Hindu Hinsak Hai” ; jibes at Chair by Rahul Gandhi Now the most atrocious and disgusting comments aimed at Speaker’s Chair by Kalyan Banerjee who even mocked posture of VP Jagdeep Dhankar I agree Congress, TMC got few more seats than expected. So does that mean… pic.twitter.com/c6JURJqLgk — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) July 2, 2024

