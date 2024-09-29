Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
TN: Udhayanidhi Stalin Sworn In As Deputy CM; Senthil Balaji Takes Charge As Minister

Tamil Nadu’s political landscape witnessed a significant cabinet reshuffle on 29th September, as Chief Minister MK Stalin swore in three new ministers, including Senthil Balaji, who has recently returned from a 15-month stint in jail over a money laundering case. This reshuffle marks a pivotal moment for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party as it prepares for the upcoming 2026 state elections.

In a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Senthil Balaji took the oath of office as the Minister for Electricity, Excise, and Prohibition. Alongside him, Govi Chezhian assumed the portfolio of Higher Education, SM Nasar was appointed as the new Minister for Minorities, and R Rajendran took charge of the Tourism portfolio. The return of Balaji is seen as a critical move for the DMK, reinforcing the party’s stance amid ongoing political tensions.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, was elevated to the role of Deputy Chief Minister, becoming the third generation in his family to hold a key position in the Tamil Nadu government, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, the late M Karunanidhi, and his father. Although he did not take an oath at the event—having been a minister prior to his new appointment—Udhayanidhi was present to congratulate the newly sworn ministers.

In a social media post, Udhayanidhi emphasized that the title of Deputy Chief Minister represents a significant responsibility rather than a mere position. He also paid homage at the memorials of his grandfather and social activist Periyar earlier in the day.

However, the reshuffle has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, particularly the AIADMK and the BJP. AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan referred to Udhayanidhi as a “prince,” suggesting that his elevation signifies the DMK’s shift toward dynastic politics, which he argued contradicts the party’s previous claims against family rule in politics. “This is a black day in Tamil Nadu,” he stated, criticizing CM MK Stalin’s earlier promises that his family members would not enter politics.

The BJP also voiced its concerns, accusing the DMK of prioritizing family interests over public welfare. BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad pointed out that despite being in an alliance, the DMK has sidelined its partners, further entrenching family rule within the party.

The reinstatement of Senthil Balaji is viewed as a strategic message from the DMK to the BJP-led central government. Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in June last year, and his recent release on bail has been framed by both him and the DMK as a result of political vendetta. His quick return to the cabinet illustrates the DMK’s resolve and commitment to its leadership and policies.

This cabinet reshuffle, particularly Udhayanidhi Stalin’s promotion and Balaji’s reinstatement, sets the stage for an intriguing political battle as Tamil Nadu approaches the next election cycle. With ongoing debates about dynastic politics and governance, the DMK’s strategies will be closely scrutinized by both supporters and critics alike.

ALSO READ: BJP Criticizes Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Appointment As Deputy CM, Claims DMK Betrays TN’s Interests

