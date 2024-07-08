Today's Top Stories: PM Modi's Russia Trip To Supreme Court's NEET Decision!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Moscow on Monday for crucial summit-level discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This two-day visit, taking place from July 8 to 9, marks Modi’s first trip to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The visit is for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, during which the leaders will review their multifaceted relations and discuss key regional and global issues of mutual interest, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

This will be Modi’s first visit to Russia in nearly five years, with his last trip being to Vladivostok in 2019 for an economic forum. The most recent in-person meeting between Modi and Putin was in September 2022 during the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan. Despite global pressures, India has maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict, advocating for resolution through diplomacy and dialogue.

Following his Russian visit, PM Modi will travel to Austria from July 9 to 10, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years.

Rahul Gandhi’s Assam and Manipur Visit

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Assam and Manipur on Monday. This will be Gandhi’s first visit to Manipur as LoP, following his recent concerns about the ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities in the state. His visit aims to emphasize the need for Prime Minister Modi to address the crisis in Manipur.

Gandhi’s itinerary includes visiting a relief camp in Assam’s Cachar district and meeting violence-affected individuals in Manipur’s Jiribam, Churachandpur, and Moirang districts. He is also set to meet with Governor Anusuiya Uikey to discuss the ongoing conflict.

Legal Updates: Kejriwal’s Plea and NEET Controversy

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, requesting additional meetings with his lawyers. Kejriwal, currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy case, seeks more frequent legal consultations via video conferencing.

Additionally, the Supreme Court will address multiple pleas related to the NEET-UG 2024 exam. These petitions allege irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seek a fresh examination. The Centre and National Testing Agency (NTA) have opposed scrapping the exam, arguing it would harm many honest candidates. The Supreme Court is set to hear 38 petitions regarding the exam on July 8, with a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

These events underscore a dynamic political landscape in India, with significant developments in both domestic and international arenas.