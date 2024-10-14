Tripura CM Manik Saha Attends 64th Foundation Day Celebration

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the 64th Foundation Day celebration of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital on Monday. The event took place at the KLS Auditorium in Agartala, bringing together medical professionals and community members to honor the institution’s legacy.

Importance of AGMC and GBP Hospital

In his address, CM Saha emphasized the vital role that AGMC and GBP Hospital play in advancing medical education and healthcare services in Tripura. He reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing medical infrastructure and improving healthcare accessibility for all residents. “Established as a historical institution, the hospital has significantly contributed to providing quality healthcare to the region,” he stated.

MUST READ: Role Of Education In Empowering The Next Generation Of Women Leaders, Insights From Prominent Womem Panelists | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Key Developments and Initiatives

CM Saha highlighted the reputation of Govindavallabh Panth (GB) Hospital, noting its longstanding commitment to offering advanced treatment under government support. On this auspicious occasion, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the State Government and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) for the construction of a three-storied building on the hospital premises, with an investment of ₹34.46 crore.

Acknowledging Medical Staff

During his speech, CM Saha expressed gratitude towards the dedicated medical staff, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to serving the community. Their hard work and dedication have been crucial in making AGMC and GBP Hospital trusted names in healthcare within the state.

Celebratory Programs

The foundation day celebrations featured a variety of programs that showcased the hospital’s achievements and contributions over the years. These activities not only highlighted the institution’s rich history but also its future potential in the realm of healthcare.

The 64th Foundation Day of Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital marked a significant milestone in Tripura’s healthcare journey. With ongoing government support and investments, the future looks promising for medical education and services in the region. CM Saha’s participation in the event underscores the government’s dedication to enhancing healthcare for all residents of Tripura.

ALSO READ: Baba Siddique Murder: Pappu Yadav Issues Open Threat To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang