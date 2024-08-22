Tripura Flood: 120 NDRF Personnel Engaged In Rescue And Relief Operations

Amid heavy rainfall across various districts in Tripura, three Indian Air Force aircraft carrying 120 members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) landed at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura on Thursday.

The NDRF team is expected to begin rescue operations in the flood-affected areas shortly. The Chief Minister’s Office, on behalf of the people of Tripura, extended heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, and the Honourable Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, for their support during this challenging time.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Manik Saha held a review meeting at the State Secretariat to assess the flood situation. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary and other officials. The Chief Minister has directed that citizens be promptly rescued from flood-affected areas and that relief materials be swiftly delivered to those in need.

Given the severity of the flood situation, the CM announced the closure of all educational institutes in the state. “Due to the current flood situation, it has been decided that all educational institutions, including Government, Government-aided, and private schools, colleges, and state-run universities, will remain closed until further notice,” the CM posted on X.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister was also seen walking through the water-logged streets in Agartala, ensuring that flood victims received all necessary support. “I walked the streets of Agartala, met affected families, and listened to their concerns. I assured them that we will overcome this flood situation together and return to normalcy soon. All possible support will be provided to ensure their well-being,” another post by the CM highlighted on X.

Assam Rifles has also launched relief and rescue operations in East Kanchanbari of Kumarghat district and Karbook and Amarpur of Gomati district, Tripura.

As many as 5,607 families have been shifted to 183 relief camps due to the rising water levels of rivers and the deteriorating situation.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Body of Trainee Pilot Recovered from Chandil Dam Three Days After Aircraft Crash; Search Continues for Instructor