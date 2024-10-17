Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Two Bahraich Murder Accused Shot Dead In Encounter While Trying To Flee To Nepal

Sarfaraz and Fahim, who are accused of killing Ram Gopal Mishra during a procession in Bahraich, were injured in a police encounter near the Nepal border on Thursday. According to India Today, the police reported that the suspects were attempting to flee to Nepal.

Ram Gopal Mishra was shot and killed on October 13 during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich.

On Wednesday, the police apprehended Danish, also known as Shaheer Khan, one of the six individuals named in the murder case. The first FIR was filed Sunday night at Hardi police station against six named suspects and four unidentified individuals based on a complaint from Mishra’s family.

In addition, another case was registered at Kotwali Nagar against those accused of vandalizing a hospital. Nine more cases were filed by both communities involved in the conflict, accusing each other of vandalism and arson.

Significant police presence has been maintained in the district, especially within a 20-kilometer radius of Maharajganj town in Mahsi tehsil, where communal violence erupted on Sunday, leading to Mishra’s death.

Given Bahraich’s proximity to the Nepal border, the Sashastra Seema Bal has heightened security and coordination with Nepalese authorities to monitor cross-border movements.

On Wednesday, the police stated that five FIRs had been filed concerning the violence, mainly against unidentified individuals. Authorities are still searching for key suspects Abdul Hamid and his sons, Rinku alias Sarfaraz alias Salman, and Fahim, where Mishra was reportedly injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is receiving regular updates on the situation in Bahraich and has ordered additional forces, along with senior police and administrative officers, to be deployed in the area.

Filed under

Bahraich murder encounter Nepal Sarfaraz and Fahim Trending news
