UDFA Calls Off The Nationwide Bandh Against Rape And Murder Of Kolkata Doctor

The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) has called off its nationwide strike protesting the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, following a directive from the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The UDFA announced it would suspend the strike in response to the Supreme Court’s proactive measures and reassurances. The decision reflects their strong commitment to patient care and confidence in the judiciary’s efforts to address the medical community’s concerns.

The UDFA expressed appreciation to the Supreme Court for recognizing the seriousness of the issue and taking prompt action. They also emphasized the urgent need for a Central Protection Act (CPA) to provide comprehensive legal protections for healthcare workers.

“We remain committed to advocating for this crucial legislation, which is vital for the safety and security of medical professionals in India,” the UDFA stated.

On August 22, the Supreme Court instructed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to coordinate with Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police across all states and Union Territories. The court mandated the implementation of minimum safety standards in medical institutions and assured that no punitive measures would be taken against doctors who participated in protests before the ruling.

Additionally, the court directed the installation of CCTV cameras and distress call systems in medical facilities and recognized the UDFA’s role as a significant stakeholder in ongoing National Task Force discussions.

The Supreme Court set tight deadlines for these actions: consultations must be completed within one week, followed by implementation within two weeks.

This directive came from a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and included Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra. They issued these orders during a suo motu petition initiated after the tragic incident involving a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

