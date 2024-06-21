Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, BL Verma Perform Yoga In Delhi For International Day of Yoga

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and BL Verma took part in a yoga session at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday.

Joining the ministers was Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, who also performed yoga during the event. Additionally, Army Chief (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi and others participated in a yoga session at Cariappa Parade Ground.

Delhi: Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and BL Verma perform yoga on the 10th International Yoga Day.#InternationalYogaDay2024 pic.twitter.com/yAC7wbuIuM — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

In West Bengal, various security forces, including the 41st Battalion SSB, Frontier SSB Siliguri, and sector SSB Ranidangi, celebrated International Yoga Day alongside the Armed Police Force of Nepal on Mechi Bridge, which connects India with Nepal. BSF personnel in Kolkata also observed the day by performing yoga.

#WATCH | West Bengal: 41 bn SSB, Frontier SSB Siliguri, sector SSB Ranidangi and other security forces celebrate International Yoga Day with the Armed Police Force, Nepal on Mechi Bridge which connects India with Nepal. pic.twitter.com/SnfjJZ2MuE — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

In Leh, Ladakh, Indian Army jawans were seen ready to perform yoga at Col Sonam Wangchuk Stadium. These widespread celebrations reflect the enthusiasm and significance of the International Day of Yoga across different regions and groups.

#WATCH | Indian Army troops perform Yoga in Eastern Ladakh on #InternationalYogaDay2024 (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/kYpzYdMYmz — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main event at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” highlights yoga’s essential role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Since 2015, Prime Minister Modi has spearheaded International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

The nationwide celebrations also include a notable event titled “Yoga for Space,” where all ISRO centers and units will engage in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). Indian embassies and missions abroad will also participate, reflecting yoga’s global influence.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of AYUSH, recently highlighted the journey of IDY and its role in promoting health, social values, and community spirit. The National AYUSH Mission team is organizing events across the country, demonstrating yoga’s impact on holistic health.

In Delhi, the Ministry of AYUSH has partnered with NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Corporation), ASI (Archaeological Survey of India), and DDA (Delhi Development Authority) to host mass yoga events, ensuring widespread participation and engagement.

Show Full Article