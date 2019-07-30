Unnao accident: The rape survivor has been put on ventilator along with her lawyer. Congress representative in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged the Home Ministry to give an official statement-sum-clarification over the accident that took place yesterday.

The Unnao rape victim, who received critical injuries after meeting with a road accident on Sunday on her way to Raebareli, has been put on ventilator support at King George Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) after her health condition deteriorated on Tuesday, reports said. The victim’s mother Asha Singh and aunty Pushpa Singh succumbed to injuries while she and her lawyer Mahendra Singh got injured in the accident.

Demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha over the incident, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Tuesday said people of the country are feeling ashamed today due to Unnao incident and it’s a blot on the civilized society where a minor girl was gang-raped. Questioning about what kind of society are we talking about where a truck hits victim’s car in Raebareli and kills a witness, victim and her lawyer are in critical condition, Chowdhury added.

Meanwhile, the CBI has been roped in to probe the incident and a rape case has been registered against jailed BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, his brother Manoj Sengar and seven others for their alleged involvement in the crime. Under mounting pressure, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had requested for a CBI probe into the incident. Fingers of suspicion were raised at Sengar after the number plate of the truck, that had a head-on collision with the victim’s car, was blackened to hide its registration details.

The girl’s family is alleging that alleged that Kuldeep Sengar got the car hit. Her uncle has registered a case in which he has alleged that his family is under constant pressure to withdraw the case. He also alleged that the police took no action despite repeated complaints while some officials of the UP Police asked them to compromise since Kuldeep Sengar is a lawmaker and is with the ruling BJP. Kuldeep Sengar, who is a four-time legislator from Uttar Pradesh’s Bangermau assembly, has been languishing in jail for more than a year over the alleged rape case. In 2017, the girl had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Sengar when she went to his Unnao home to seek a job in 2017.

The accident took place on Sunday when the girl and her family were en route from Unnao to jail in Raebareli to meet her jailed uncle. The rape victim’s uncle is serving a life term in a separate case.

