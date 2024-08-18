UP: 10 Dead, 20 Injured At Bus-Tempo Collision In Bulandshahr

On Sunday, a collision between a bus and a tempo occurred at UP’s Bulandshahr. Thus, causing the deaths of ten people and leaving 20 injured.

As per police, 25 people were there in the tempo, and 10 of them lost their lives in the accident in the Salempur area.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Wall Collapse: Nine Children Killed, Two Injured In Sagar Accident

Later, with the assistance of locals, the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. The tempo was severely damaged and the front part of the bus also sustained significant damage.

Currently, a probe has been initiated and the cause of the accident is still under investigation by the police.

Must Read: Seven Killed In Two Seperate Road Accident In Delhi – Dehradun Highway

Meanwhile, the accident has sparked outrage among local residents. As a result, who the road got blocked in protest.