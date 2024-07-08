UP: Chief Secretary, DGP Holds Review Meeting For Smooth Conduct Of Kanwar Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar on Sunday held a review meeting in Ayodhya with various departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

“During the month of Sawan, the pilgrimage known as Kanwar Yatra takes place, and the annual Shrawan Mela is organized in Ayodhya. For the smooth conduct of these events, discussions were held with various departments,” DGP Kumar said.

While speaking to the media, Uttar Pradesh, DGP Prashant Kumar emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring maximum convenience and safety for all Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, which will begin on July 22 in Uttar Pradesh.

“Efforts will be made from the government’s side to provide the best possible facilities to all pilgrims to ensure their convenience and safety. Adequate police forces will be deployed at every religious site,” the DGP said.

“Apart from this, security arrangements will also be made at the places where the Kanwar camps will be set up, and on the routes through which the pilgrims will pass,” the DGP said.

“Additionally, special arrangements will be made in Ayodhya and other major locations to ensure safety, especially in crowded areas and main temples, where medical facilities will also be available,” DGP Kumar said. The DGP said that the Police will also deploy ATS and STF to ensure the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

“Advanced technologies like CCTV coverage will be extensively used… We will also keep adequate security arrangements in reserve at every place. ATS and STF teams will be deployed, and SDRF and NDRF teams have been enlisted for emergency response. and the local administration and navy teams will also be involved,” DGP Kumar added.

