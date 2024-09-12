Uttarakhand: Central Government Approves Expansion Of Swami Ram Cancer Hospital In Haldwani

The Central government on Thursday gave in-principle approval for the expansion of Swami Ram Cancer Hospital in Haldwani.

Ministry of Forest and Environment also approved to cutting 44 trees for the expansion of the hospital.

Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar said that after the construction of this hospital, cancer patients will get complete cancer tests and excellent treatment in one place. Patients will not have to go to other cities for cancer treatment.

Rajesh Kumar added that a project of Rs 103.6565 crore was approved for the establishment of State Cancer Institute Haldwani. In comparison to which Rs 69.00 crore was released to the state government in the year 2021.

A total of 152 posts have been approved by the state government. Apart from this, a proposal for approval of 255 other essential posts has been sent to the government for approval.

Rajesh Kumar said that under the tireless efforts of CM Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, land and other formalities have been completed to start the construction of the first phase of the State Cancer Institute Haldwani.

The Health Secretary said that the construction work of the hospital will be done in two phases. In the first phase, the construction work of the ward block and service block will start soon. The process of purchasing high-level state-of-the-art machines of the hospital is also going on.

Kumar further added that in the second phase, diagnostic block, nuclear medicine block, preventive oncology, and other specialty and super specialty departments will be established.

“This will enable blood tests, etc. to be done in one place. There will be 31 departments, including New Clear Medicine, here. Machines like CT simulators, etc. will come for the therapy of cancer patients. CT scan, MRI, ultrasounds, etc. tests will also be done in the radiology department. The diagnostic block will also have a blood bank, pathology lab, microbiology, biochemistry lab. A total of 196 beds will be constructed in the first and second phases. Along with this, a night shelter with 141 beds will also be built for the patients and their attendants to stay for long-term treatment,” said Kumar.

It is worth noting that the central government approved the regularisation of the campus built in 1.75 hectares of forest land in Haldwani to the government medical hospital on September 2022.

An appeal was made to the central government for permission to fell 44 trees existing in the layout for the construction of new wards and new service blocks under the first phase of construction work. The Ministry of Forest and Environment of the Central Government has approved it.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

